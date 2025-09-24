Leh Is Burning, What Is The Protest For In Ladakh? Answered

LIVE TV
A massive protest demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion turned violent in Leh, Ladakh, on Wednesday. Demonstrators clashed with police, pelted stones, set a BJP office on fire, and burnt a police vehicle. Security forces used tear gas and lathi-charge to control the situation. Protesters have been observing a hunger strike and called a complete shutdown. The unrest comes ahead of Centre’s talks with Ladakh representatives on October 6.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 24, 2025 15:07:18 IST

A large protest demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned violent in Leh on Wednesday. Hundreds of protesters clashed with the police, pelted stones, and set a BJP office on fire. The crowds also torched a police vehicle during the confrontation. In response, security forces fired tear gas shells and carried out lathi-charge to disperse the demonstrators. Protesters have been observing a hunger strike and called for a complete shutdown in the region to press their demands. This is the first major incident of violence since the statehood movement gained momentum

Protesters Demand Statehood and Safeguards

The people of Ladakh have been demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for several years. Protesters argue that such provisions are necessary to protect land, culture, and resources. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been leading a hunger strike for two weeks, pressing for inclusion of the region under the Sixth Schedule. Residents say they fear losing control over their natural resources under the current system of central rule. The Apex Body of Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, representing both Buddhist and Muslim groups, have united to raise a common voice for statehood and special protections.

The violent clashes in Leh come ahead of fresh talks between Ladakh leaders and the central government. The Centre has scheduled a meeting with representatives from the region on October 6 to discuss their demands. This will be the latest round of dialogue after earlier meetings failed to produce results. In March, a delegation of Ladakhi leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, but discussions collapsed. Local leaders said the Home Minister rejected their demand for statehood and the Sixth Schedule, adding to growing resentment and mistrust in the region.

Ladakh’s Unrest Since Union Territory Status

Ladakh became a Union Territory in August 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. At the time, many in Leh welcomed the move, but within a year, discontent began to grow. Residents accused the administration of creating a political vacuum and sidelining local voices. The absence of an elected assembly under the Lieutenant Governor’s rule fueled concerns about representation and decision-making. The ongoing protests are a direct result of these fears, with people demanding stronger constitutional safeguards and the restoration of democratic rights in the region.

Religious and Political Groups Unite in Protest

For the first time in decades, Buddhist-majority Leh and Muslim-majority Kargil have joined hands in the movement. The Apex Body of Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance are leading the protests jointly. Their unity signals the depth of discontent across the region, cutting across religious and political lines. Both groups say the Sixth Schedule is crucial for safeguarding Ladakh’s environment, culture, and economic future. Despite the formation of a central committee to examine their demands, repeated talks have failed to yield concrete progress. The violent turn in Leh has now brought renewed focus to their struggle.

