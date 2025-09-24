BMW Accident Case: Patiala House Court Directs Delhi Police To Produce CCTV Evidence, Next Hearing On Sept 25

A Delhi court on Wednesday heard arguments on the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case.

The Patiala House Court directed Delhi Police to produce CCTV footage and other supporting evidence. The matter will be taken up for further hearing on September 25 at 2 pm.

Appearing for Kaur, her counsel argued before court that the allegations regarding her intention were misconceived.

He submitted that she (Gaganpreet) was not a doctor and therefore lacked medical knowledge about how long the victim could survive after the accident. The defence further contended that this was not a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Her lawyer stressed that Kaur was not seeking anticipatory bail and had already been in custody for the last ten days. He added that she was not a flight risk, had fully cooperated with the investigation, and had voluntarily handed over her mobile phone and data drive to the police.

The counsel also argued that all relevant evidence was already with the police and that her family too was suffering in the aftermath of the incident.

Special Public Prosecutor, however, opposed the bail plea, asserting that Kaur’s priority after the accident was to save herself from legal consequences rather than helping the injured.

Earlier, the Delhi court had sent Gaganpreet to judicial custody till September 27.

During a hearing in the same case last week, Kaur’s lawyer Ramesh Gupta requested the court to preserve the CCTV footage of the accident.

He argued that the case had been escalated from an accident to culpable homicide.

The charges were brought under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Her arrest was made on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences.

On September 15, Navjot Singh, 52, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, died when a BMW collided with a two-wheeler on Ring Road near Delhi Cantonment Metro.

