Poonam Pandey Dropped From Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramleela After Protests

The famous Lav Kush Ramleela Committee of Delhi has taken a major decision just days before the grand event begins at the Red Fort. Actress Poonam Pandey was earlier given the role of Mandodari which is wife of Ravan but it has now been dropped following widespread opposition from religious groups, saints and political organisations such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Published By: Unaiza Gadia
Last updated: September 24, 2025 14:29:09 IST

The famous Lav Kush Ramleela Committee of Delhi has taken a major decision just days before the grand event begins at the Red Fort. Actress Poonam Pandey was earlier given the role of Mandodari which is wife of Ravan but it has now been dropped following widespread opposition from religious groups, saints and political organisations such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The committee explained that the move came after multiple objections were voiced regarding Poonam Pandey’s public image and earlier controversies. Several organisations argued that giving her such a revered role could offend devotees and project an inappropriate message. Once her selection was made public, sharp criticism followed with some groups even threatening to boycott the Ramleela if she was permitted to take part.

Committee president Arjun Kumar explained that while Poonam Pandey had been approached for the role and had even agreed to play it. The organisers could not ignore the growing anger. He added that the purpose of Ramleela is to spread the message of Lord Ram and promote social harmony and not to create unnecessary controversy. Therefore the committee decided to withdraw her from the performance and select another artist for the role of Mandodari.

Earlier Poonam Pandey had expressed her enthusiasm for joining the Ramleela even mentioning that she intended to keep a nine day Navratri fast as a form of spiritual preparation for the role. But the wave of objections soon drowned out her plans, leading the organisers to conclude that removing her was the safest way to prevent further controversy.

The controversy has also taken a political turn with several leaders expressing strong opinions. While some supported the decision to drop her others questioned whether personal image should dictate opportunities in cultural performances. The debate highlights the growing clash between tradition, modern celebrity culture and public sensitivities in India’s religious festivals.

For now the Lav Kush Ramleela Committee is moving ahead with preparations for the grand event which attracts thousands of people every year. The committee hopes the decision will calm the situation and allow the focus to return to the cultural and religious significance of the Ramleela.

This incident once again brings forward key questions about how freedom of expression should be balanced with cultural responsibility and how traditions can be respected while keeping pace with modern values.

