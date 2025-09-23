{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 23.09.2025 (OUT): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Result Today, September 23, 2025 – Live Updates: Shillong Teer is a unique lottery game based on archery, held daily at the Polo Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, this game not only offers exciting cash prizes but also promotes archery among the local youth.

For September 23, 2025, the winning numbers for all major Teer games have been announced, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Shillong Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, and Night Teer. Players can check the latest winning numbers for these rounds as the results are declared.

TO BE DECLARED SOON