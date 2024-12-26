Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
‘Lost A Mentor’, Rahul Gandhi Pay Condolences On The Passing Of Dr Manmohan Singh

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed his grief in an emotional message on X, ‘I have lost a mentor.’

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, an iconic figure in Indian politics and economics, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He was rushed to AIIMS after a sudden loss of consciousness and was declared dead at 9:51 pm.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed his grief in an emotional message on X, calling Dr. Singh a mentor and guide. “Manmohan Singhji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride,” Mr. Gandhi wrote.

Rahul Gandhi’s sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also paid tribute, highlighting Dr. Singh’s honesty and resilience. “Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect Sardar Manmohan Singhji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us, and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country,” she posted.

Dr. Singh’s death has left a deep void in Indian politics. Tributes have poured in from across the country, remembering him as a leader who combined vision with integrity and humility.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Condoles Sudden Demise Of Dr Manmohan Singh, Passes Away At The Age Of 92

