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Home > India News > LPG Gas Supply India Latest Update: 51.8 Lakh LPG Cylinders Delivered, No Shortage, DAC OTP System Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

LPG Gas Supply India Latest Update: 51.8 Lakh LPG Cylinders Delivered, No Shortage, DAC OTP System Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

LPG Gas Supply India Latest Update: The government secured a continuous supply of LPG across Indian territories by delivering more than 51.8 lakh cylinders during one day because of worldwide West Asia-related disruptions. The domestic supply system maintains its normal operations because digital booking systems and OTP delivery methods have increased their capacity. The authorities established household requirements and essential sector needs as their primary focus while they advised people against purchasing goods in a state of panic. The new demand management system uses extended booking times combined with increased refinery production and alternative fuel possibilities. The authorities implement strict enforcement measures which include conducting raids and imposing fines on distributors to prevent hoarding while maintaining efficient product distribution.

LPG Gas Supply India Latest Update: 51.8 Lakh LPG Cylinders Delivered, No Shortage, DAC OTP System Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 27, 2026 16:28:35 IST

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LPG Gas Supply India Latest Update: 51.8 Lakh LPG Cylinders Delivered, No Shortage, DAC OTP System Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

LPG Gas Supply India Latest Update: The government strengthened its fuel distribution system through the delivery of 518000 domestic LPG cylinders to Indian customers on April 25 according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas because of ongoing West Asian conflicts and Strait of Hormuz traffic interruptions. The Ministry established household LPG supply as its main goal while all distribution points reported normal operations without any supply issues. People have shifted to online booking systems which now handle almost 98% of reservations. The Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system now authenticates approximately 94% of deliveries through a code that delivery personnel send to customers who have registered their mobile numbers for secure item distribution.

Government Urges Public to Avoid Panic Buying

The governments developed these initiatives to protect energy resources while maintaining maritime transportation operations during times when geopolitical tensions rise. The government assured the public that petrol diesel and LPG supplies remained available while they requested people to stop their emergency fuel purchases. The public has been instructed to depend on official information channels and use online booking systems instead of going to distribution centers.

Essential Sectors Prioritised for LPG Supply

The authorities have maintained complete domestic supply of LPG and piped natural gas and compressed natural gas for transportation purposes. The distribution of commercial LPG is currently being directed toward essential industries which include healthcare and education and pharmaceuticals and steel and automobile and agricultural and seed production sectors. The supply of 5 kg cylinders for migrant workers has also been doubled based on early March averages. The demand side of the market now implements multiple strategies which optimize supply performance.

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Relief Measures for Migrant Workers

The measures include two different initiatives which increase refinery output and extend booking intervals and make essential services the top priority. The system provides alternative fuels which include kerosene and coal to help decrease the demand for LPG. The Ministry of Coal has ordered Coal India and Singareni Collieries to provide additional coal supplies which will support state requirements. States have been encouraged to expand access to new PNG connections for both residential and commercial users, while also promoting energy conservation. 

Strict Action Against Black Marketing and Hoarding

The Essential Commodities Act 1955 and the LPG Control Order 2000 give state governments and Union Territories power to stop black marketing and hoarding. Control rooms and district-level monitoring committees have been established, and enforcement actions are ongoing. Public sector oil companies conducted more than 2100 inspections across the country on Saturday. Public sector oil companies conducted surprise inspections which led to penalties against 310 LPG distributors and the suspension of 70 agencies.

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Tags: alternative fuel kerosene coalanti hoarding raids IndiaCNG transport fuel Indiacommercial LPG priority sectorsDAC LPG delivery systemdomestic LPG supplyenergy supply update IndiaEssential Commodities Act LPGfuel supply update IndiaLPG booking interval rulesLPG booking online IndiaLPG Control Order 2000LPG cylinder deliveryLPG demand managementLPG distribution monitoringlpg supply indiaoil marketing companies IndiaOTP gas delivery IndiaPetroleum Ministry IndiaPNG supply Indiarefinery production increaseStrait of Hormuz disruptionurban rural LPG supplyWest Asia crisis impact

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LPG Gas Supply India Latest Update: 51.8 Lakh LPG Cylinders Delivered, No Shortage, DAC OTP System Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

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LPG Gas Supply India Latest Update: 51.8 Lakh LPG Cylinders Delivered, No Shortage, DAC OTP System Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

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LPG Gas Supply India Latest Update: 51.8 Lakh LPG Cylinders Delivered, No Shortage, DAC OTP System Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis
LPG Gas Supply India Latest Update: 51.8 Lakh LPG Cylinders Delivered, No Shortage, DAC OTP System Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis
LPG Gas Supply India Latest Update: 51.8 Lakh LPG Cylinders Delivered, No Shortage, DAC OTP System Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis
LPG Gas Supply India Latest Update: 51.8 Lakh LPG Cylinders Delivered, No Shortage, DAC OTP System Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

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