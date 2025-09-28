LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Madhya Pradesh Horror: Navratri Fair In Bhopal Turns Tragic After Giant Wheel Swing Collapses, People Get Stuck Mid-Air Leading To Chaos

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Navratri Fair In Bhopal Turns Tragic After Giant Wheel Swing Collapses, People Get Stuck Mid-Air Leading To Chaos

A major tragedy was narrowly averted at the Khandera Dham temple fair in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, when a manually operated swing’s hook broke during a Navratri celebration. Panic ensued, but with police and locals’ help, all riders were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Giant Wheel Swing Collapses At Khandera Temple (Photo: X)
Giant Wheel Swing Collapses At Khandera Temple (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 28, 2025 15:18:19 IST

On Sunday, September 28, it was reported that a large tragedy was narrowly averted when a tremendous wheel swing suddenly malfunctioned during a ride at an ongoing Navratri celebration in Madhya Pradesh in the Raisen district.

Luckily, none of the riders had gotten off, and no injuries or victims had been reported in the accident.

As reported, the accident took place at the Khandera Dham temple fair of Raisen district when a hook of a hand-operated swing broke, and several people were sitting on it. 

People began shouting in terror, and with the assistance of local people and police, all the riders were evacuated safely, said eyewitnesses. Luckily, no one was injured.

In the case, the in-charge of the Devanagar police station mentioned that it was a manually operated swing, which is operated by foot. The hook broke and this led to the commotion. The stab has now been taken out of the site.”

The temple fair which has thousands of devotees daily and hundreds of stalls, soon resumed its usual course following the incident.

Watch the incident unfold here: 

Tags: Bhopal videomadhya pradesh newsNavratri melaNavratri video

RELATED News

Delhi: Crime Branch dismantles counterfeit auto parts operation; 2 persons nabbed, Rs 90 lakh seized
AFSPA Extended In Three Assam Districts Until March 2026
18-Month-Old ‘Passenger Princess’ Boards Flight For The First Time, Video Goes VIRAL For This Reason
‘I Was Told My Face Was Not Good’: Vijay’s Journey From Ilaya Thalapathy To Thalapathy And His Rise In Dravidian Politics
Swami Chaitanyananda Caught With Fake UN & BRICS Cards After Sexual Abuse FIR | Delhi Molestation Case

LATEST NEWS

Salim-Sulaiman On Success And Spirit: ‘Culture Has The Power To Connect People Across Boundaries’
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Navratri Fair In Bhopal Turns Tragic After Giant Wheel Swing Collapses, People Get Stuck Mid-Air Leading To Chaos
Israel claims to have hit approx 140 targets in Gaza
"Her songs stir human emotions": PM Modi offers heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary
GK Question: Who Is The New BCCI President After AGM In Mumbai? Hint- Ex Delhi Cricketer
"Lot of grey in my beard": Ranbir Kapoor's candid reaction to birthday wishes from fans, daughter Raha steals attention
GST 2.0 Brings Major Price Cut On Maruti Suzuki Dzire- Don’t Miss These Deals!
World’s Oldest Woman Survived Two World Wars, Two Pandemics, DNA Study Reveals One Everyday Food Behind Her Remarkable Longevity
PM Modi urges citizens to celebrate festivals with indigenous products in Mann Ki Baat
Sarandeep Singh backs India to outclass Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Navratri Fair In Bhopal Turns Tragic After Giant Wheel Swing Collapses, People Get Stuck Mid-Air Leading To Chaos

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Navratri Fair In Bhopal Turns Tragic After Giant Wheel Swing Collapses, People Get Stuck Mid-Air Leading To Chaos

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Navratri Fair In Bhopal Turns Tragic After Giant Wheel Swing Collapses, People Get Stuck Mid-Air Leading To Chaos
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Navratri Fair In Bhopal Turns Tragic After Giant Wheel Swing Collapses, People Get Stuck Mid-Air Leading To Chaos
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Navratri Fair In Bhopal Turns Tragic After Giant Wheel Swing Collapses, People Get Stuck Mid-Air Leading To Chaos
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Navratri Fair In Bhopal Turns Tragic After Giant Wheel Swing Collapses, People Get Stuck Mid-Air Leading To Chaos

QUICK LINKS