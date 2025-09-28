Madhya Pradesh Horror: Navratri Fair In Bhopal Turns Tragic After Giant Wheel Swing Collapses, People Get Stuck Mid-Air Leading To Chaos

On Sunday, September 28, it was reported that a large tragedy was narrowly averted when a tremendous wheel swing suddenly malfunctioned during a ride at an ongoing Navratri celebration in Madhya Pradesh in the Raisen district.

Luckily, none of the riders had gotten off, and no injuries or victims had been reported in the accident.

As reported, the accident took place at the Khandera Dham temple fair of Raisen district when a hook of a hand-operated swing broke, and several people were sitting on it.

People began shouting in terror, and with the assistance of local people and police, all the riders were evacuated safely, said eyewitnesses. Luckily, no one was injured.

In the case, the in-charge of the Devanagar police station mentioned that it was a manually operated swing, which is operated by foot. The hook broke and this led to the commotion. The stab has now been taken out of the site.”

The temple fair which has thousands of devotees daily and hundreds of stalls, soon resumed its usual course following the incident.

Watch the incident unfold here: