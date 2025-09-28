LIVE TV
Home > India > Chhattisgarh Brutality Caught On Cam: Man Openly Whips Sister’s Male Friend With Belt Over Suspicion Of Love Affair, Abuses In Hindi

Chhattisgarh Brutality Caught On Cam: Man Openly Whips Sister’s Male Friend With Belt Over Suspicion Of Love Affair, Abuses In Hindi

A disturbing video from Rajendra Nagar, Bilaspur, shows a man brutally whipping another with a belt in broad daylight over suspected friendship with his sister. The viral clip sparked outrage on social media, drawing parallels to a similar assault in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria earlier this year.

A Boy beaten with belt in broad daylight (Photo: X)
A Boy beaten with belt in broad daylight (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 28, 2025 13:51:26 IST

A shocking video has emerged in Rajendra Nagar, Bilaspur. The video displays how one man brutally takes out his belt to whip another man in a busy street. 

The alleged cause of the incident is that the man suspected that the victim was a close friend of his sister. The shocking video, which immediately went viral when uploaded on X, depicts the man repeatedly striking the evidently scared youngster, as he throws insults at him.

Although it occurs in a busy place in broad daylight, nobody can be seen taking action to halt the attack. The event has brought a lot of outrage on social media with numerous questions being raised on the rising public violence.

How did the Internet react? 

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “That’s deeply disturbing. No one deserves to be publicly humiliated or assaulted on mere suspicion of friendship.”

Another stated, “He probably never had a female friend himself, that’s why he couldn’t handle his sister having a male friend. Typical narrow-minded thinking,” One person said, “In India, people want to control others lives, They want to take all their decisions and will not let them do anything. This is a clear example.”

The next one added, “Violence over suspicion of friendship is unacceptable and against the law,” as another concluded, “A day without conflict on Indian roads is a day wasted, if not, it’s no fun.” 

Similar Incident In Uttar Pradesh, Deoria

In February 2025, a man was stripped naked and was brutally beaten using a belt on the grounds of his alleged mobile theft.

The footage of the event was first published as an Instagram Story to close friends. It is opened to reveal the half-naked victim lying on his back on a sofa with a man sitting on his face. One can also see another man whipping him mercilessly and at the same time capturing the beating on his phone camera.

The video text was in Hindi and it said, waapas aa rahe hain apne andaz me, log bhool gaye hain hamein [we are coming back in our style; people have forgotten us].

