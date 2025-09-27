Navratri Viral Video: Foreigners Ace The Garba Moves Like A Pro In Belgium Right On The Streets, Internet Asks To ‘Use Temple Premises’

Not only is India dancing to the traditional dance, such as Garba and Dandiya, but foreigners have also been sucked into the Navratri celebrations!

Recently, a video was posted on the Internet, which demonstrated a team of foreigners dancing Garba, rather elegantly. According to several videos, this was held in Belgium. The audience appeared to be a combination of worshipers and lovers of dancing- dancing their hearts out in time together.

The event was reportedly held at such cultural centres as Shoonya Dance Centre in Ghent. There were also workshops and live performances that were also said to have happened during the event.

Soon after that, the video started floating in the internet. Majority enjoyed the energy the participants of the event portrayed and some referred to it as the ideal cross-cultural experience.

Navratri, on the other hand, was on September 22 and will conclude on October 02. Well, it is now the Fifth of Navratri- September 26. This is the day of Goddess Skandamata who is considered to be the incarnation of Goddess Durga.

The devotion to Mata Rani knows no borders! In Belgium, people are coming together to perform Garba during this Navratri.

How did the Internet react?

One user commented on the video, “The local Belgians are not participating because of some damn devotion. They are just being good and sporting citizens who take part in the traditions of other groups in society.”

Another stated, “They are participating for fun. It doesn’t necessarily mean devotion,” as one added, “There is no devotion here. For them, it’s just a fun dance and do something multicultural. Don’t assume that devotion, respect for sanatana dharma has anything to do with participation!”

The next one said, “Use the temple premises to do your religious stuff. Just because it is done in India openly doesn’t mean it makes sense everywhere else where sound pollution is tolerated less.”