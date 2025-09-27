LIVE TV
Home > India > Madhya Pradesh Horror: Mentally Unstable Man Barges Into House, Beheads 5-Year-Old Boy In Front Of Mother

A horrifying crime in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, saw a mentally unstable man behead a 5-year-old boy inside his home before being caught and beaten by locals. In another brutal case in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, a woman’s headless body was found in a field, sparking police investigations.

Madhya Pradesh horror (Representational Image)
Madhya Pradesh horror (Representational Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 27, 2025 14:44:13 IST

In Dhar in the state of Madhya Pradesh, an unidentified man beheaded a minor boy in the presence of his mother, according to a report. The accident occurred on Friday, and the five-year old boy, known as Vikas was at his home with his mother.

The report quoted eyewitnesses of how the accused, who was a 25-year-old Mahesh, arrived on a two-wheeler and banged his way into the house, which was registered under the name of Kalu Singh.

Madhya Pradesh: Minor Beheaded Inside His House 

The accused, as per reports, used a sharp spade-like weapon within the house that he used to chop the neck of the child off his back. Reportedly, the attacker then hit his shoulder and the body of the boy was mutilated.

The alleged offender was mentally unstable and the family had never seen him. The mother of the victim was in the meantime in a state of shock.

The accused was apprehended by locals when he was attempting to flee and he was harshly beaten before the police arrived. On his way to the hospital, he died.

A post-mortem would have to confirm the exact cause of his death, the police said in the report. The investigations showed that Mahesh lived in Jobat Bagdi in the Alirajpur district.

The report stated that his family reported that he was missing and had been mentally unstable over the last three or four days.

An hour before the hideous murder he was supposed to have attempted to rob a shop in the neighbourhood. A case investigation was being conducted.

Gorakhpur Murder: Another brutal case comes in the spotlight

In another incident, residents in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, found the body of a woman in a field with her head cut off in a field. Her head, which was discovered some distance away, at the bottom of the torso, was partially covered with soil.

The victim was known as 60-year-old Kalawati Yadav of Bhui Dharpur village. A sickle was also picked up there.

Kalawati, the daughter-in-law of Uttara Devi, had left home about 2 pm on Thursday, telling her that she was visiting a doctor in the area of Mangru crossing. She followed up by visiting another doctor in Pipiganj but she did not come back home.

The family then started to search her and the next morning they were told that she was dead. A single suspect in the case was arrested. 

