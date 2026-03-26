LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balen Shah Dhurandhar exam Abu Dhabi DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East Balen Shah Dhurandhar exam Abu Dhabi DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East Balen Shah Dhurandhar exam Abu Dhabi DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East Balen Shah Dhurandhar exam Abu Dhabi DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balen Shah Dhurandhar exam Abu Dhabi DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East Balen Shah Dhurandhar exam Abu Dhabi DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East Balen Shah Dhurandhar exam Abu Dhabi DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East Balen Shah Dhurandhar exam Abu Dhabi DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Chhindwara, Rescue Operations Underway

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Chhindwara, Rescue Operations Underway

A passenger bus collided with a truck near Simaria, Chhindwara, killing 10 and injuring over 30. Victims were returning from a government event. Rescue teams rushed the injured to the district hospital. Officials cited high speed and overtaking as probable causes; investigation underway.

Chhindwara Bus-Truck Crash (Pc: Representative image)
Chhindwara Bus-Truck Crash (Pc: Representative image)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 26, 2026 22:13:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Chhindwara, Rescue Operations Underway

A passenger bus crashed into a truck, which resulted in a disastrous road accident that killed 10 people and injured more than 30 others in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district.

The terrible crash happened on Thursday night close to Simaria, which is located on the Nagpur-Chhindwara highway. Official reports state that the bus was carrying passengers who were returning from a “Beneficiary Conference” (Hitgrahi Sammelan), which Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had attended earlier that day.

The collision created such powerful forces that the bus flipped over, which caused multiple passengers to become trapped inside the crushed body of the bus.

You Might Be Interested In

Madhya Pradesh Casualty Details

The region has experienced deep mourning because six men three women and one child died in the incident. The local authorities, together with emergency responders, arrived at the accident site within minutes to begin their major rescue mission which aimed to free those who had become trapped under the wreckage.

Ten people died at the location, according to reports, but multiple injuries occurred to 30 individuals whose life-threatening condition status needs to be assessed. The majority of victims returned home from the government event because they lived in the Bhandarkund and Umranala areas.

The Chhindwara district administration has moved the injured to the District Hospital, where an emergency alert was issued to provide immediate surgical and medical intervention.

Administrative Response

After the disaster occurred, senior officials, which included the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police, visited the hospital to supervise medical treatment while they worked with the families of the victims.

The police investigation shows that the collision happened because the driver tried to overtake another vehicle while driving in a high-speed zone which caused him to lose control of his vehicle. The state government has expressed deep condolences, and the two parties are currently negotiating ex gratia compensation for the deceased victims and financial assistance for the injured victims.

The authorities have initiated a formal investigation to discover the specific mechanical and human mistakes which caused the major disaster.

Also Read: Indore Horror Caught On CCTV: Software Engineer, Mother Of Two Die After Man Rams Car Into Group Of Residents Over Penthouse Dispute

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bus-truck collisionChhindwara bus accidentMadhya Pradesh crash

RELATED News

First Time Ever The Biggest Ensemble Cast In A Soulful Sufi Musical Evening That Marked the Grand Star-Studded Launch of the Music Album “Allah Hoo Allah Hoo” Along With a Heart-Warming Iftari Celebration

Air India Flight Scare: London-Bound Plane Makes Dramatic Mid-Air U-Turn Over Saudi Arabia, Lands Back in Delhi After 7 Hours

Produced by Juhi Desai, Gujarati Urban Film “KUKA is Money Cash” Unveils High-Energy Trailer and Songs at Grand Celebration

Goel World Brings Integrated Home-Building Model to Lucknow, Backed by Century-Old Legacy

Millionaire Astrologer Astro Parduman Showcases Rare 12,324 grams Natural Heart-Shaped Citrine Crystal

LATEST NEWS

Balen Shah Set To Take Oath As Nepal’s Next Prime Minister, Rastriya Swatantra Party Unanimously Picks 35-Year-Old As Parliamentary Leader, Know Key Details Here

Hamza Ali Mazari, Rehman Dakait, Jameel Jamali: Iconic Dhurandhar Characters Make It To Accounts Question Paper Of A School Leaving Internet In Splits

IPL 2026: Why Did Preity Zinta Apologise to Jitesh Sharma? RCB Star Reveals Heartfelt Call After PBKS Exit | Details Inside

Avatar: Fire And Ash India OTT Release, When And Where To Watch Cameron’s Blockbuster Sci-Fi Adventure

Trump Says Iranian Military Talking Because They Are Defeated, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Strait Of Hormuz Will Open Up’

Indian Among Dead in Abu Dhabi After Missile Debris Falls on Street Following Interception, Who Was He?

Gold Rate Today, March 26: Check Latest 18, 22, 24 Carat Prices Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata Cities

S Jaishankar Meets French Foreign Minister at G7 Talks, India’s Role in Global Economy and Strait of Hormuz Security in Focus

‘Begging For A Deal’: Donald Trump Claims Iran Seeking Talks Despite Public Denials, Issues Final ‘No Turning Back’ Warning

Imran Khan Being Trolled For Bashing Dhurandhar 2 Saying ‘Won’t Play Hairy Angry Man Covered In Blood’ Amid Ongoing Craze Of Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Chhindwara, Rescue Operations Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Chhindwara, Rescue Operations Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Chhindwara, Rescue Operations Underway
Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Chhindwara, Rescue Operations Underway
Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Chhindwara, Rescue Operations Underway
Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Chhindwara, Rescue Operations Underway

QUICK LINKS