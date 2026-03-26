Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Chhindwara, Rescue Operations Underway

A passenger bus crashed into a truck, which resulted in a disastrous road accident that killed 10 people and injured more than 30 others in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district.

The terrible crash happened on Thursday night close to Simaria, which is located on the Nagpur-Chhindwara highway. Official reports state that the bus was carrying passengers who were returning from a “Beneficiary Conference” (Hitgrahi Sammelan), which Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had attended earlier that day.

The collision created such powerful forces that the bus flipped over, which caused multiple passengers to become trapped inside the crushed body of the bus.

Madhya Pradesh Casualty Details

The region has experienced deep mourning because six men three women and one child died in the incident. The local authorities, together with emergency responders, arrived at the accident site within minutes to begin their major rescue mission which aimed to free those who had become trapped under the wreckage.

Ten people died at the location, according to reports, but multiple injuries occurred to 30 individuals whose life-threatening condition status needs to be assessed. The majority of victims returned home from the government event because they lived in the Bhandarkund and Umranala areas.

The Chhindwara district administration has moved the injured to the District Hospital, where an emergency alert was issued to provide immediate surgical and medical intervention.

Administrative Response

After the disaster occurred, senior officials, which included the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police, visited the hospital to supervise medical treatment while they worked with the families of the victims.

The police investigation shows that the collision happened because the driver tried to overtake another vehicle while driving in a high-speed zone which caused him to lose control of his vehicle. The state government has expressed deep condolences, and the two parties are currently negotiating ex gratia compensation for the deceased victims and financial assistance for the injured victims.

The authorities have initiated a formal investigation to discover the specific mechanical and human mistakes which caused the major disaster.

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