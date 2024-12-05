Mahakumbh 2025: The Astrological Significance Behind Prayagraj’s Hosting Of This Sacred Festival

With the conjunction of Jupiter and the Sun, along with other celestial changes, this year’s Mahakumbh offers enhanced spiritual benefits. Starting on 13th January and concluding on 26th February.

This year, in Mahakumbh, apart from the Jupiter and Sun, most of the planets will remain well-positioned. It is being stated that this rare positioning may elevate all blessings that one gets from a dip into the holy river by hundreds fold.

Mahakumbh is considered to be significant for the Hindu religion. The upcoming Mahakumbh would occur in Prayagraj; therefore, it is being observed for the first time after a 12-year gap. Devotees and saints from all parts of the country are expected to join in for this grand festival. Mahakumbh is going to start on January 13, 2025, and end on February 26, 2025. Changes in the position of planets and constellations in 45 days are going to bring greater spiritual benefits to the people who take part in the sacred bathing rituals. Let‘s see how the planetary alignment will affect the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj after 12 years.

When Will Mahakumbh 2025 Start?

Mahakumbh 2025 will start on January 13 with the full moon of Paush and will end on February 26, 2025, during Maha Shivaratri.

Why is Mahakumbh Organized After 12 Years?



Mahakumbh is conducted in Prayagraj only when Jupiter (Brihaspati) is in Taurus and the Sun is in Capricorn. This rare alignment occurs once every 12 years, which is why Mahakumbh is conducted only after this long interval. This is also mentioned in the scriptures as follows:

Makhre cha divānāthe vrisharāshigate gurau, Prayāge kumbhāyogo vai māghamāse vidhukṣaye.

Meaning: When the Sun, the lord of the day, enters Capricorn and Jupiter is in Taurus, the Kumbh Mela is held in Prayagraj at the end of the month of Magha, on the full moon day.

Rare Astrological Alignments in Mahakumbh 2025



The Atharvaveda also mentions the importance of the Mahakumbh, describing it as a time when planetary alignments in the sky bring great blessings:

“Poornah kumbodhikāl ahitastaṁ vai paśyāmo bahudhā nu santah.Sa imā viśwā bhuvānāni pratyankālām tamāhuḥ parame vyoman.”

Meaning: O saints, the full Kumbh comes once every twelve years. Kumbh refers to the auspicious period when the planetary positions align in the vast sky, bringing a celestial moment of blessings.

The Mahakumbh in 2025, from January 13 to February 26, will see several astrological transitions. As per the astrology calendar, on Makar Sankranti, the Sun will shift into Capricorn and, accordingly, donations and bathing will fetch good results. In February, the Sun will enter Aquarius. Mars, the commander of planets, will move from Cancer to Gemini. Mercury will start its movement in Sagittarius followed by entry into Capricorn, and then into Aquarius. The Moon will maintain its cycle of changing zodiac signs every two and a half days, which in turn will lead to the formation of major planetary alignments like Maha Lakshmi, Gajakesari, Kalatmak, Vish Yoga, Grahan Yoga, and Trigrahi.

The alignment of Mars in Cancer will also create the wealth-bringing Dhanalakshmi Yoga, and Saturn’s position in its home sign Aquarius will result in Shash Raj Yoga. These planetary shifts will create several beneficial yogas, including Ravi Yoga, Sarvarth Siddhi, Amrit Siddhi, and Tripushkar Yoga.



Why is Mahakumbh Held Only in These Four Places?



The Mahakumbh is held only at four sacred places: Prayagraj, Nashik, Haridwar, and Ujjain. Now, let‘s see how the venue is decided on the basis of planetary positions and when each of these places will host the Mahakumbh next.

