Home > India > Mahalaya 2025: Check Date, Amavasya Timings And Rituals To Honour Ancestors

Mahalaya 2025: Check Date, Amavasya Timings And Rituals To Honour Ancestors

Mahalaya 2025 falls on Sunday, September 21. Amavasya begins at 1:02 AM and ends at 1:42 AM. Marking the end of Pitru Paksha and start of Devi Paksha, devotees perform Shraddha, Tarpan, and listen to Mahishasura Mardini hymns.

Mahalaya 2025: Honour ancestors, welcome Goddess Durga (Photo: Canva)
Mahalaya 2025: Honour ancestors, welcome Goddess Durga (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 20, 2025 11:12:35 IST

Mahalaya 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, September 21. The day signifies the closure of Pitru Paksha, a fortnight for worshipping ancestors and the opening of Devi Paksha, signaling the coming of Goddess Durga and the commencement of Durga Puja festivities. 

Mahalaya 2025: Amavasya Date and Time 

Mahalaya Amavasya starts: 1:02 AM on September 21, 2025

Mahalaya Amavasya ends: 1:42 AM on September 22, 2025

On this day, Shraddha rituals are performed by the families by offering food, water, sesame seeds, and prayers to the ancestors. Tarpan ceremony, usually performed on the riverbanks, is said to satisfy the ancestors.

Significance of Mahalaya

Mahalaya Amavasya is one of the most sacred Amavasyas in Hinduism. Not only does it mark the end of Pitru Paksha but also represents the arrival of Goddess Durga on Earth. In Bengal, idol craftsmen finish painting Durga’s eyes on Chokkhu Daan on this day, marking the presence of the divine.

A cultural gem is the pre-dawn, traditional broadcast of “Mahishasura Mardini” hymns originally telecast by All India Radio in 1931. To this day, millions tune in at 4 AM in West Bengal and beyond to listen to this show, which is a deeply ingrained tradition of Mahalaya observances.

Pitru Paksha vs Devi Paksha

Pitru Paksha: 16-day duration when the forefathers are remembered and offerings made to them. Ancestors are said to descend during this period, and their blessings grant happiness to the family.

Devi Paksha: Starts immediately after Mahalaya, indicating the birth of Goddess Durga and the prelude to Durga Puja celebrations.

Mahalaya Amavasya is not only a ritual day but a transition from one spiritual phase to another bidding farewell to ancestors and inviting the Goddess. This year, when Mahalaya occurs on September 21, 2025, pilgrims will mark the divine transition with prayer, rituals, and customs.

