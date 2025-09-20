Watch: Forced To Drink Urine, Wash Shoes: Uttarakhand Man Alleges Police Torture In Viral Video

A recent case from Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal has made headlines and generated controversy after a man claimed that he was abducted, tortured, and forced to consume urine at a police outpost. The case has generated public outrage on social media platforms and put the state under political scrutiny, leading to the state’s top police officer ordering the case to be shifted to another district for a fair investigation.

On 16 September, Keshav Thalwal of Kuran village uploaded a video on social media alleging that on 9 May, while driving from Chamba towards Mussoorie Road, two men abducted him and dropped him at the Koti Colony police outpost in the Kaddu Khal area. There, he claimed to have been subjected to inhuman treatment by Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Rauntala and other police officers, including beatings, stripping, forced drinking of water with spit, washing shoes, and even drinking urine.

Watch here:

Instagram पर वीडियो बनाने वाले केशव थलवाल ने वीडियो बनाकर उत्तराखंड पुलिस पर काफी गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। pic.twitter.com/mixPCLMGmw — bhUpi Panwar (@askbhupi) September 16, 2025

The viral clip soon gained popularity, attracting the ire of villagers and opposition parties. Local residents Rakesh Thalwal led villagers in submitting a memorandum to the police calling for a fair inquiry, while Congress district president Rakesh Rana described the charges as grave and called for stern action.

But the Tehri Garhwal police dismissed the allegations, saying that Keshav has a track record of issuing false complaints. Ayush Agarwal, Senior Superintendent of Police, said Keshav had previously made a frivolous complaint against his sister and is now being countered by charges from his own family members. His mother accused Keshav of beating her and his sister and even attempting to set a gas cylinder on fire inside their house, putting their lives at risk.

SSP Agarwal also disclosed that several criminal complaints are already lodged against Keshav, such as assault, giving death threats, and under the Arms Act. He cautioned that propagating false information or false claims could invite legal action but assured that the investigation is being carried out in a fair manner by a gazetted officer.

Meanwhile, Lambgaon SHO Dharmendra Rauntela, who was listed in Keshav’s video, rejected the claims as “baseless and fabricated,” stating that Keshav was trying to pressurize both the police and his relatives because of long-standing family feuds.

As a reaction to the scandal, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Rajiv Swaroop has outsourced the investigation beyond Tehri district to provide fairness and transparency.

The case remains under investigation, with sharply differing claims from Keshav, his family, and the police fueling public debate over custodial abuse and accountability.

