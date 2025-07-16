Newborn Thrown Out Of Bus Window After Birth In Maharashtra, Couple Arrested

In Maharashtra’s Parbhani district a 19-year-old woman delivered a baby on a sleeper coach bus while travelling. She is said to have thrown the infant out of the window and killed the baby. The brutal incident was happened on Tuesday at around 6:30 am on the Pathri-Selu Road. Soon after the incident widespread outrage has emerged.

Ritika Dhere, the woman was traveling from Pune to Parbhani along with a man named Altaf Shaikh, who claim himself as her husband. Ritika went into labor while she was on a Sant Prayag Travels sleeper coach and gave birth to a baby boy en route.

But rather than seeking assistance, the couple allegedly wrapped the baby in a cloth and tossed him out of the oncoming bus.

Newborn Thrown Out Of Bus: Immediate action taken

The brutal act was exposed when a zealous passerby saw something being thrown out of the bus window. On verification, the citizen was shocked to find a baby swathed in cloth on the roadside. The individual instantly called the police emergency number 112, which led to prompt action.

In the meantime, the bus driver, who too had seen something thrown from the window, interrogated the couple. Shaikh is said to have informed the driver that Dhere had vomited because of motion sickness.

Upon the tip-off, police on patrol stopped the bus and inspected it. Dhere and Shaikh were arrested for interrogation. Upon interrogation, the couple admitted they left the newborn behind as they felt they could not bring up the child. Police confirmed that the baby had expired from the impact.

As per officials, Dhere and Shaikh were originally from Parbhani and had been residing together in Pune for the last one-and-a-half years. Though they said they were wedded, they failed to produce any legal documents to claim their relationship.

Dhere was subsequently admitted to hospital for medical attention after giving birth.

Following the incident, Police have filed a case under Section 94 (3) and (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, that deals with concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body. Notice has been issued to the accused, and further investigation is ongoing.

