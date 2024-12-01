Maharashtra Swearing-In Set For December 5; BJP To Take CM Post

Maharashtra's oath ceremony is on December 5, where the Bharatiya Janata Party will get to hold the chief minister post. Yet, Shiv Sena insists on home portfolio.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has officially announced that the Chief Minister’s post of Maharashtra will be taken by one of their leaders. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 5, 2024. This declaration was made by the Mahayuti alliance’s coalition leaders on Saturday, but the declaration has sparked a fresh wave of discontent within the Shiv Sena party.

The Shiv Sena has reacted in disapproval over what it terms as a “unilateral” decision, and has questioned the nature of the power-sharing mechanisms that will be undertaken in the new coalition.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said in Delhi that at the meeting it was decided that the post of Chief Minister would be held by a BJP leader. Conversely, Shiv Sena and NCP—the other two members of Mahayuti coalition—would end up as Deputy Chief Minister.

“This is not the first time there has been a delay in government formation,” Pawar said during the announcement, referring to a similar situation in 1999 when it took almost a month to form the next government.

Hours before the formal announcement of the swearing-in ceremony, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the event would be held at 5 PM at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also be present.

Shiv Sena Raises Concerns Over Process

The Shiv Sena, however, was not pleased, arguing that such major announcements should have been made by leaders of all three parties- Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar-ingether. “The BJP might have consulted the CM before revealing the venue and date, but it is not a healthy sign,” said Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat. He also raised a sensitive issue of portfolio distribution, pointing out that he was claiming a stake for the Home Department, which has traditionally been considered an important post.

“Earlier in the government, the Home Department was headed by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis as Shinde was the CM. The Mahayuti must give the Home Department to Shiv Sena if the CM’s position is given to the BJP,” Shirsat said.

Bawankule countered by saying that discussions about portfolios should remain internal, reflecting the rising tensions within the coalition.

Tensions Over CM’s Role

When the political drama unfolded, discussions could not take place because of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s health problems. He had retreated to his village, Dare in Satara, claiming that he was suffering from symptoms such as fever, throat infection, and cold. Shinde’s doctor said he is under intravenous treatment while Shrikant Shinde, MP from Kalyan, said that no discussions took place on Saturday.

Despite this, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar confirmed that Shinde had taken two days off due to the lack of pressing matters within the caretaker government. In the morning, Shirsat hinted at a political move from Shinde in the coming days, stating, “Whenever Eknath Shinde thinks he needs time, he retreats to his native village. By tomorrow evening, he may take a big decision.”.

While the BJP has finalized the date for the oath-taking ceremony, there are still internal struggles within the party. Some leaders, particularly those from Maharashtra, have voiced concerns over the choice of Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM, arguing that replacing a Maratha leader like Shinde with a Brahmin leader could create political challenges. As a result, the BJP leadership is seeking further input from state leaders before finalizing the cabinet formation.

Grand Swearing-In Ceremony Planned

The BJP is preparing for a grand swearing-in ceremony, with Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other NDA leaders expected to attend. Multiple venues were considered for the ceremony, including Wankhede Stadium and Shivaji Park, but due to logistical issues and prior engagements, Azad Maidan was chosen as the final venue.

Preparations for the event have already begun, with the winter session of the state legislature scheduled to take place in Nagpur from December 16-24. Local government bodies in Nagpur have started preparing for the session, including police, public works, and collectorate departments.

