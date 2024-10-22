Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maharashtra Elections: Wrestler Dinanath Singh Joins Ajit Pawar Led NCP

Along with Singh, several other wrestlers, including Amol Barate, Akshay Hirgude, and Akshay Garud, joined the NCP.

Maharashtra Elections: Wrestler Dinanath Singh Joins Ajit Pawar Led NCP

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Maharashtra Kesri and Hind Kesri wrestler Dinanath Singh joined Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Renowned wrestler Singh joined the NCP in the presence of party chief and state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Along with Singh, several other wrestlers, including Amol Barate, Akshay Hirgude, and Akshay Garud, joined the NCP.

“Hind Kesari and Maharashtra Kesari wrestler Dinanath Singh, Hind Kesari wrestler Amol Barate, Hind Kesari Pailwan Akshay Hirgude, Maharashtra Kesari wrestler Akshay Garud, Sub-Maharashtra Kesari wrestler Yuvraj Wahag, Sub-Maharashtra Kesari wrestler Sagar Garuda, Maharashtra Champion Rishikesh Bhande, Mumbai Kesari wrestler Aba Kale, Pune Mayor Kesari wrestler Dignitaries like Sonba Kale joined the NCP. We warmly welcome everyone and wish them all the best for the future,” Ajit Pawar posted on X.

Ajit Pawar’s NCP is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the BJP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra polls are to be held on November 20, and the counting for all 288 assembly constituencies will be held on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, while Shiv Sena won 56 seats and the Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, while Shiv Sena won 63, and Congress left its mark on 42 seats.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Polls: BJP Releases 1st List Of 99 Candidates, Fadnavis To Contest From Nagpur South West

Filed under

Ajit Pawar MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS NCP Wrestler Dinanath Singh
Advertisement

Also Read

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Turkey Strikes Kurdish Militants In Response To Deadly Attack On TUSAS

Turkey Strikes Kurdish Militants In Response To Deadly Attack On TUSAS

Do You Know Why World Polio Day Is Observed On Oct 24

Do You Know Why World Polio Day Is Observed On Oct 24

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox