Miss Universe 2025: Manika Vishwakarma From India Gets Dropped Out Of Top 12

Miss Universe 2025: Despite her dazzling presence, Manika Vishwakarma narrowly missed securing a spot in the Miss Universe 2025 Top 12. Her golden-gown moment still left a lasting impression, earning admiration worldwide, even without a semifinal placement. India may have missed the cut, but Manika undeniably won hearts on the global stage.
Miss Universe 2025 turned into a true showstopper moment for India as Manika Vishwakarma, our dazzling Miss India 2025, lit up the grand finale stage in Thailand on November 21. And trust us, she didn’t just walk; she owned that runway.
Her confidence, poise, and almost royal aura made India proud on a global platform. Whether or not you’re a pageant fan, Manika’s moment was one of those “sit up and watch” highlights of the night.
If beauty, elegance, and boldness had a perfect definition, this was it. India definitely made heads turn!
Manika Vishwakarma From India Gets Dropped After The Swinsuit Round
The glittering Miss Universe 2025 finale unfolded at Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, just outside Bangkok, and the tension was real. Unfortunately, India’s Manika Vishwakarma bowed out of the race, missing a spot in the Top 12.
The sad part was that before the elimination drama, the swimsuit round had turned up the heat as the Top 30 contestants showcased their style.
Manika made heads turn in a chic white monokini adorned with golden accents, a look that screamed confidence and charisma. She may have been out of the competition, but she certainly wasn’t out of the spotlight. India still had its moment!
Miss Universe 2025: Drama, Glamour And Everything In Between
