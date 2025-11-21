LIVE TV
Home > India > Miss Universe 2025: Manika Vishwakarma From India Gets Dropped Out Of Top 12

Miss Universe 2025: Manika Vishwakarma From India Gets Dropped Out Of Top 12

Miss Universe 2025: Manika Vishwakarma impressed audiences at Miss Universe 2025 with her stunning golden gown but missed the Top 12 cut. Despite the exit, her elegance, presence, and global impact won admiration worldwide.

Manika Vishwakarma
Manika Vishwakarma

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 21, 2025 10:04:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Miss Universe 2025: Manika Vishwakarma From India Gets Dropped Out Of Top 12

Miss Universe 2025: Despite her dazzling presence, Manika Vishwakarma narrowly missed securing a spot in the Miss Universe 2025 Top 12. Her golden-gown moment still left a lasting impression, earning admiration worldwide, even without a semifinal placement. India may have missed the cut, but Manika undeniably won hearts on the global stage.

Miss Universe 2025 turned into a true showstopper moment for India as Manika Vishwakarma, our dazzling Miss India 2025, lit up the grand finale stage in Thailand on November 21. And trust us, she didn’t just walk; she owned that runway.

Her confidence, poise, and almost royal aura made India proud on a global platform. Whether or not you’re a pageant fan, Manika’s moment was one of those “sit up and watch” highlights of the night.

If beauty, elegance, and boldness had a perfect definition, this was it. India definitely made heads turn!

Manika Vishwakarma From India Gets Dropped After The Swinsuit Round

The glittering Miss Universe 2025 finale unfolded at Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, just outside Bangkok, and the tension was real. Unfortunately, India’s Manika Vishwakarma bowed out of the race, missing a spot in the Top 12.

The sad part was that before the elimination drama, the swimsuit round had turned up the heat as the Top 30 contestants showcased their style.

Manika made heads turn in a chic white monokini adorned with golden accents, a look that screamed confidence and charisma. She may have been out of the competition, but she certainly wasn’t out of the spotlight. India still had its moment!

Miss Universe 2025: Drama, Glamour And Everything In Between

This year’s Miss Universe didn’t just bring sparkles to the stage, it brought big storms and drama in the session. The big breaking went from judges being accused of patronising a contestant’s intellect followed by  host breaking down in tears live on stage, the drama and controversies levels were sky-high.

This was just not enough, To add more, Miss Universe Jamaica took a shocking tumble off the stage, sending the audience into gasps, There were also a few contestants dramatically stormed out, adding fuel to an already hyped fire contest. If you thought beauty pageants were all poise and polish, this year’s edition proved they can be prime-time reality TV material. Want more chaos? Miss Universe had it all.

Also Read: Miss Universe 2025 Winner: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Crowned Champion as India’s Manika Vishwakarma Misses Top 12
First published on: Nov 21, 2025 9:23 AM IST
Miss Universe 2025: Manika Vishwakarma From India Gets Dropped Out Of Top 12

