Manipur Unrest Continues: 20 Year Old Killed, NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-Led Government

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur’s Jiribam district late Sunday, resulting in the death of a 20-year-old man and injuries to another individual. Security forces reportedly opened fire to disperse a mob near Babupara around 11 p.m., killing K. Athouba. Tensions remain high as the region grapples with escalating protests and lawlessness.

Mob Violence in Jiribam

The unrest saw a mob ransacking and setting fire to property at local offices of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, located within 500 meters of the Jiribam police station. Security forces have been heavily deployed in the area to control the situation. The injured individual has been hospitalized, though their condition remains undisclosed.

Political Fallout

Amid the ongoing crisis, the National People’s Party (NPP) announced its withdrawal of support from the BJP-led government in Manipur. In a strongly worded letter to BJP president JP Nadda, NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma criticized the Manipur administration for its inability to restore order and resolve the crisis.

“The Manipur State Government, under the leadership of Shri Biren Singh, has completely failed to address the situation and ensure the safety of its citizens. The NPP has decided to withdraw its support to the government with immediate effect,” Sangma wrote.

This development threatens to weaken the BJP’s position in the Manipur Assembly, where it had secured 32 out of 60 seats in the 2022 elections. The NPP had won 7 seats, while other parties and independents held 21, making the BJP’s majority increasingly precarious.

Home Ministry’s Response

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to convene a high-level meeting with senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Intelligence Bureau, Assam Rifles, and other central forces to address the deteriorating situation. The meeting aims to chart a path toward stabilizing the state and addressing the root causes of the unrest.

The state government has imposed curfews in Imphal West and East districts, with internet services suspended in seven districts to curb the spread of violence. Police confirmed the arrest of 23 individuals linked to recent mob attacks, including arson and vandalism. Weapons, including a .32 pistol and SBBL rounds, were seized during the arrests.

This latest bout of violence adds to the growing toll on civilians, with six people reported killed in previous clashes. Public anger against the state government continues to mount, as calls for accountability and swift action intensify.

The ongoing crisis in Manipur underscores the urgent need for coordinated efforts by both the central and state governments to restore normalcy and address deep-seated grievances fueling the unrest.

