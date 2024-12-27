Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
Manmohan Singh: ‘History Will Be Kinder To Me Than Critics’ – A Defiant Stand Against Modi And Media Perceptions

Manmohan Singh defended his leadership in 2014, rejecting accusations of weakness and predicting history’s fairer judgment. He criticized Narendra Modi's leadership during the Gujarat riots and dismissed internal Congress dissatisfaction about his tenure.

Months before leaving office in 2014, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh defended his leadership, asserting that history would offer a kinder assessment than the media or his critics at the time.

Speaking at a press conference in January 2014, one of his last interactions with the media as Prime Minister, Singh firmly rejected claims that he was a weak leader. “I do not believe that I have been a weak Prime Minister. I honestly believe history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media or the Opposition,” he stated, emphasizing that he had done his best under the given political circumstances.

Singh addressed questions regarding criticisms of his leadership style and perceived indecisiveness during his tenure. He maintained that his two terms as Prime Minister under UPA I and UPA II demonstrated the Congress Party’s ability to manage coalition governments effectively. While acknowledging compromises in coalition politics, he asserted they were limited to “peripheral issues” and did not compromise national priorities.

In a pointed attack on BJP’s prime ministerial candidate at the time, Narendra Modi, Singh highlighted the 2002 Gujarat riots under Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister. “If you measure the strength of a Prime Minister by presiding over mass massacres of innocent citizens, then I do not believe in such strength. This country needs a different kind of leadership,” Singh declared, expressing concerns over Modi’s potential as a national leader.

The former Prime Minister further criticized Modi’s leadership style, describing his potential elevation to Prime Minister as “disastrous” for the country. Singh expressed confidence that the next Prime Minister would emerge from the UPA coalition. “I sincerely believe what Narendra Modi is saying will not materialize,” he remarked, countering BJP’s narrative of strong leadership.

Singh also dismissed any internal dissatisfaction within the Congress about his tenure, stating, “Nobody has asked me to step down because of any inadequacy in my leadership.”

Reflecting on his legacy, Singh reiterated that his actions as Prime Minister should be judged by history rather than political rhetoric or media portrayal. His tenure, marked by challenges and political compulsions, remains a testament to Congress’s ability to navigate coalition governance.

