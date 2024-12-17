Maratha Quota Protest: Manoj Jarange Patil To Begin Indefinite Hunger Strike Again

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has announced an indefinite hunger strike starting January 25 to pressure the Maharashtra government to grant reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category in jobs and education.

Manoj Jarange Patil, one of the most prominent quota activists of Maratha, has decided to go on an indefinite hunger strike on January 25. As a part of this series of actions, he wants the Maharashtra state government led by Devendra Fadnavis to meet the demands of the reservation in jobs and education on the basis of the other backward classes.

In a statement on Tuesday, Patil appealed to members of the Maratha community to join him in protest at Antarwali Sarthi village. “No one should stay at home. Come to Antarwali Sarthi, and let us show our collective strength,” he said, adding that it would be voluntary and not forceful on anyone’s part. His call to action is a continuation of his effort to bring attention to the long-standing demands of the Maratha community to be included in the OBC category.

Accusations Of Fake Promises

Patil accused the Maharashtra government of failing to meet its promises with the Maratha community, citing the state’s inability to progress with their reservation demands. He was infuriated, saying, “We will not spare them if they don’t meet our demands during the ongoing winter session.” The activist has been vocal about the unmet promises and said that the community demands for educational and job reservations must be met immediately.

Demands For Recognition Of Kunbis As Marathas

One of the major demands that Patil is making is that a draft notification must be implemented that recognizes the “Kunbis” as being born or married to the Marathas (sage soyare). He wants this recognition to help Marathas gain reservation benefits under the OBC category. The issue has been contentious since the Kunbi community already gets reservation benefits under the OBC category, but Patil wants the benefit to be extended to Marathas also.

Patil has also appealed to the state government to hasten the process started by the Justice (retd) Sandeep Shinde Committee, which was formed to expedite the issuing of “Kunbi” certificates to Marathas. These certificates are necessary for Marathas to be eligible for OBC reservations.

Previous Hunger Strikes

Patil’s hunger strike is not the first in a row to make Maratha reservation rights. In 2023, he went on six hunger strikes raising the same demands. In February 2024, the Maharashtra government passed a bill granting 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community in education and government jobs in a separate category.

Still, Patil is of the opinion that the benefits of the quota should come under the OBC category as that would be a more apt fit for the needs of the community.

Patil has also been in the news for his political maneuvering. He had withdrawn his candidacy before the Maharashtra assembly elections and had opted to support the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance against the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Patil had done this after he failed to get support from smaller caste-based parties, such as Dalits and Muslims. He admitted that no election could be won in the name of a single caste, which was a signal that he was changing his political tactics.

ALSO READ | What Is Carbon Monoxide Poisoning? Tragic Loss Of 12 Indian Workers In Georgia Linked To Deadly Gas