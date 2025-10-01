Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem

In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Vijayawada Regional Unit, seized a massive 1,300 kilograms of ganja during a late-night operation near Ramavarappadu Ring, Vijayawada. The contraband, valued at around ₹2.6 crore, was being transported in a goods carrier truck.

According to DRI officials, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs that a truck was ferrying ganja from Sukma in Chhattisgarh to Salem in Tamil Nadu. Acting swiftly, officers intercepted the truck on the night of September 28.

A detailed search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a hidden cavity, inside which the officers found 561 packets of ganja weighing a total of 1,300.27 kilograms. Both the goods carrier and the contraband were seized on the spot.

The two occupants of the truck were taken into custody and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. They were subsequently remanded to judicial custody after interrogation.

In a rapid follow-up operation, the alleged mastermind of the smuggling racket was traced and apprehended near Salem, Tamil Nadu. Officials said he confessed to orchestrating the transportation of ganja from Chhattisgarh to Tamil Nadu. His arrest is expected to provide crucial leads on the wider network involved in the smuggling operation.

DRI officials confirmed that investigations are ongoing to trace the supply chain, including the source of the contraband in Chhattisgarh and the intended recipients in Tamil Nadu. Authorities are also probing the possible involvement of interstate drug cartels in the operation.

This seizure is being seen as a significant success in DRI’s sustained efforts to curb drug trafficking in Andhra Pradesh and adjoining states. Officials reiterated their commitment to intensifying surveillance and cracking down on organized narcotics smuggling networks.

Also Read: NIA Attaches Property Of Terror Associate In Shopian’s Maldeera