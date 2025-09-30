LIVE TV
Home > India > NIA Attaches Property Of Terror Associate In Shopian's Maldeera

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached the property of an alleged terror associate in the Maldeera village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district. This latest action is part of a broader campaign launched by the NIA to disrupt the financial and logistical ecosystem that sustains militancy in the region.

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: September 30, 2025 19:06:38 IST

In a continued crackdown on terror funding and support networks in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached the property of an alleged terror associate in the Maldeera village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

According to officials, the action was taken under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and targets the assets of Tariq Ahmad Mir who has been under the radar of security agencies for his alleged involvement in harbouring militants and providing logistical support to terrorist outfits operating in the Valley.

Mir is believed to have had close links with several active militants and was reportedly involved in facilitating their movement and safe shelter in parts of South Kashmir. He has also been accused of helping transport arms, ammunition, and communication equipment. Intelligence inputs suggest he may have acted as a conduit between overground workers (OGWs) and active militants in the region.

The property attached includes residential land and a partially constructed house, which investigators say was used to provide shelter to terrorists in the past.

This latest action is part of a broader campaign launched by the NIA to disrupt the financial and logistical ecosystem that sustains militancy in the region. Over the past year, multiple properties linked to terror operatives, OGWs, and separatist sympathisers have been seized or attached by the agency.

Security officials say such steps are essential to choking the support lines of terror groups, especially as infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) are expected to rise ahead of winter.

Further investigations are ongoing, and more assets linked to terror operatives across Kashmir are likely to be targeted in the coming weeks.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 7:06 PM IST
