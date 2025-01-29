Massive Influx Of Devotees In Ayodhya For Mauni Amavasya, Surge Expected To Continue Until Vasant Panchami

According to experts, more than 50 lakh devotees have poured into Ayodhya in the last 72 hours, and the numbers are still increasing with every passing day.

For the sacred occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the holy city of Ayodhya has experienced an unprecedented boom in the influx of devotees. Almost 50 lakh pilgrims have reached the temple town within the last 72 hours to take part in the sacred rituals during the festival, and it is likely that the inflow will increase till Vasant Panchami. Devotees coming from different parts of the country, including those from Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, have been gathering here in Ayodhya for spiritual reasons devoting to devotion, belief, and more planning.

Mauni Amavasya is an extremely sacred day, and thousands of devotees came as early as the morning hours to take a holy dip in Saryu. The devotees followed the traditional silence as penance and devotional practices on this day. The banks of the Saryu River were packed with devotees, but in the calm ambiance, only the chants of “Shri Ram” could be heard, that echoed in the Ayodhya Dham. Following the holy dip, devotees went about visiting sacred sites, including the Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi. This created a spiritually charged, mesmerizing atmosphere in the city.

A Record-Setting Surge of Devotees

According to experts, more than 50 lakh devotees have poured into Ayodhya in the last 72 hours, and the numbers are still increasing with every passing day. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been monitoring the situation very closely as pilgrims from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj are making their way to Ayodhya, with all arrangements made to accommodate the record crowd. Under his leadership, officials have managed crowd control meticulously, making sure that devotees experience smooth darshan and puja at the temples.

Long queues were seen outside the Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi, where the devotees used to wait in long lines to catch a glimpse of Lord Ram. The very atmosphere was so full of unison and worship that the millions of faithful pilgrims filled up the air.

Crowd Handling and Safety Mechanisms

For such a humongous amount of devotees, the government has been strictly alert to look after the security and safety aspects of the crowds. Police and district officials have made strict security arrangements to maintain the situation. The heavy footfall has been dealt with by prohibiting the entry of vehicles into the fair area altogether, and police have put up check posts at strategic locations. A heavy police presence can be seen across the city, ensuring the crowd moves without any hitch or problem.

On the health front, the Health Department has cancelled all doctors’ leaves to ensure medical personnel are available round-the-clock. Emergency services remain operational 24×7, with 13 temporary health camps set up across the city to provide immediate medical aid to pilgrims. These efforts are essential to prevent any mishaps during such a large-scale gathering.

The influx of pilgrims has given a major boost to the local economy of Ayodhya. Local businesses, including prasad vendors, hoteliers, and homestay operators, are seeing a significant rise in sales and bookings. The economic activity generated by the large number of visitors has not only benefited the hospitality sector but has also spurred growth for small businesses catering to the needs of pilgrims.

Accommodation facilities have been extended by the administration to accommodate about 30,000 pilgrims. It ensures that the devotees do have a comfortable and safe stay during their visits. Municipal Commissioner Santosh Sharma told that all measures are taken to accommodate the increasing number of devotees since all those in the authorities are working day and night to improve the infrastructure accordingly.

Continuous Monitoring and Oversight

Ongoing efforts by senior officials who are working around the clock to ensure everything runs smooth have gone a long way in smoothing the handling of this mammoth event. ADG Zone Lucknow, SB Shirodkar, and all other senior officers, including Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, IG Praveen Kumar, and District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh, have been keenly monitoring the situation and making sure that logistics and crowd management measures are followed.

Even in late night, senior officials function on the field. They inspect to ensure smooth movement of pilgrims. The directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have functioned as a functional gear in coordinating various departments; no dimension of the event has been neglected.

The spiritual and organizational achievement of Ayodhya has received international acclaim too. Nepal MP Binita Kathayat lauded PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for the smooth management of Mahakumbh, after she dipped at the river and visited Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. “The arrangements made for this historic event were impeccable. This is a shining example of cultural and spiritual unity,” she said, praising her counterparts. She also indicated her desire to meet CM Yogi in Lucknow to discuss ways to strengthen the ties between Nepal and Uttar Pradesh.

