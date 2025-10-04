LIVE TV
Home > India > Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad

Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad

As part of the ongoing 71st World Wildlife Week celebrations, the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, observed the third day of events with a massive plantation drive and an interactive...

Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: October 4, 2025 18:55:54 IST

Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad

As part of the ongoing 71st World Wildlife Week celebrations, the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, observed the third day of events with a massive plantation drive and an interactive animal keeper’s talk show that drew enthusiastic participation from staff and visitors alike.

The plantation program was inaugurated by Dr. Sunil S. Hiremath, IFS, Director of Zoo Parks, Telangana, who served as the chief guest. He was joined by J. Vasantha, IFS, Curator of Nehru Zoological Park, in planting Jamun and other fruit-bearing saplings near the nocturnal animal house. Around 100 saplings were planted by zoo staff and visitors as part of the green initiative, aimed at enhancing the park’s biodiversity and providing natural enrichment for the animals.

Following the plantation event, a special animal keeper’s talk show was held at the elephant enclosure. During the session, an animal keeper provided a detailed overview of the elephants housed in the zoo, including their names, ages, behavioral traits, diet, and lifespan.

Speaking on the occasion, Curator J. Vasantha highlighted that the Nehru Zoological Park currently houses four Asian elephants—one male and three females—named Vijay, Vanaja, Asha, and Sita. The elephants are maintained in one of the largest animal display enclosures in the country, spanning 10 acres, and notably, all the elephants are unchained and free to roam across the area.

She expressed gratitude to visitors for choosing the zoo as their weekend destination and for actively participating in educational programs such as the keeper’s talk shows. “Such interactions help spread awareness about wildlife conservation and foster compassion towards animals,” she said.

Meanwhile, as part of the Wildlife Week festivities, a sports meet was also organized for zoo staff members. Competitions in badminton, chess, carroms, duster games, and other events were held, promoting camaraderie and team spirit among the employees. The winners will be felicitated with trophies and medals during the upcoming Zoo Day celebrations on October 6.

The day’s activities underscored the zoo’s commitment to environmental sustainability, wildlife education, and staff welfare as key pillars of its operations.

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 6:50 PM IST
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad

