You Could Be Rich And Didn’t Know It: Massive Unclaimed Money Drive Starts October 4

India is about to launch a nationwide awareness campaign to support citizens recover their financial assets which were not claimed. Titled ‘Your Money, Your Right’, this initiative will be officially launched on October 4, 2025, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The campaign will run from the first week of October to December 2025 together for a period of three months. It’s a joint effort by the Department of Financial Services under the Finance Ministry, in association with the RBI, IRDAI, SEBI, and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Unclaimed Assets: A Growing Issue in India

In India, there are various financial assets that goes unclaimed every year, including bank deposits, insurance claims, dividends, mutual fund proceeds, and shares. This happens due to an obsolete account detail, no nominee assigned to the account, or lack of public awareness.

This drive will provide on-the-spot guidance and support for individuals searching their unclaimed assets, documentation updates, and claims filing. Authorities will deliver digital tools, step-by-step demos, SOPs, and FAQs to confirm a simple and transparent claims procedure.

Promoting Financial Inclusion Through Public Engagement

The objective of the GoI is to empower citizens by confirming they or their legal heirs who are entitled can claim what is legally theirs. This campaign is also a part of a wider push to strengthen financial inclusion and encourage transparency in the financial system.

A one of its kind financial inclusion exhibitions will also be held together with the campaign, presenting involvement from banks, insurance firms, mutual fund houses, and pension bodies, presenting live support and demonstrations.

