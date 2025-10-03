LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
Home > Business > You Could Be Rich And Didn’t Know It: Massive Unclaimed Money Drive Starts October 4

You Could Be Rich And Didn’t Know It: Massive Unclaimed Money Drive Starts October 4

India is about to launch a nationwide awareness campaign to support citizens recover their financial assets which were not claimed. This initiative is a joint effort by the Department of Financial Services under the Finance Ministry, in association with the RBI, IRDAI, SEBI, and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Titled ‘Your Money, Your Right’, this initiative will be officially launched on..

You Could Be Rich And Didn’t Know It: Massive Unclaimed Money Drive Starts October 4

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 3, 2025 16:30:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

You Could Be Rich And Didn’t Know It: Massive Unclaimed Money Drive Starts October 4

India is about to launch a nationwide awareness campaign to support citizens recover their financial assets which were not claimed. Titled ‘Your Money, Your Right’, this initiative will be officially launched on October 4, 2025, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The campaign will run from the first week of October to December 2025 together for a period of three months. It’s a joint effort by the Department of Financial Services under the Finance Ministry, in association with the RBI, IRDAI, SEBI, and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.    

Unclaimed Assets: A Growing Issue in India

In India, there are various financial assets that goes unclaimed every year, including bank deposits, insurance claims, dividends, mutual fund proceeds, and shares. This happens due to an obsolete account detail, no nominee assigned to the account, or lack of public awareness.

Also Read: Small Savings Schemes: Govt Announces Interest Rates For PPF, NSC, Find Out What Has Changed From October-December?

This drive will provide on-the-spot guidance and support for individuals searching their unclaimed assets, documentation updates, and claims filing. Authorities will deliver digital tools, step-by-step demos, SOPs, and FAQs to confirm a simple and transparent claims procedure.

Promoting Financial Inclusion Through Public Engagement

The objective of the GoI is to empower citizens by confirming they or their legal heirs who are entitled can claim what is legally theirs. This campaign is also a part of a wider push to strengthen financial inclusion and encourage transparency in the financial system.

A one of its kind financial inclusion exhibitions will also be held together with the campaign, presenting involvement from banks, insurance firms, mutual fund houses, and pension bodies, presenting live support and demonstrations.

Also Read: Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 4:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IEPFAIRDAIMinistry of Corporate Affairsministry-of-financeNirmala SitharamanrbisebiYour Money Your Right

RELATED News

Wall St hits intraday record highs as rate-cut hopes drive momentum
Rahul Hails Indian Motorcycle Brands In Columbia, Says ‘Innovation Rather Than Cronyism’ Can Win
How An Apple Watch Alert Saved A Mumbai Diver In A Heart-Stopping Scuba Emergency
Mahindra Thar 2025: Unmatched Price With Huge Upgrades, Check If It Fits Your Budget?
Anduril and Palantir battlefield communication system has deep flaws, Army memo says

LATEST NEWS

AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President’s Nobel Peace Prize
IMF'S GEORGIEVA ON SENEGAL: FORMAL NEGOTIATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING THE IMF-WORLD BANK ANNUAL MEETINGS IN MID OCTOBER
Sean Combs Verdict: What Was Diddy’s Sentence? Judge Arun Subramanian Jails Music Mogul For Abuse, Trafficking
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Couple’s Net Worth Revealed, Fans Excited, Wedding Rumoured Feb 2026
Diddy Verdict: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Down Crying As Children Make Emotional Plea For Leniency
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children urge leniency at sentencing over prostitution conviction
Djokovic advances in pursuit of fifth Shanghai title
You Could Be Rich And Didn’t Know It: Massive Unclaimed Money Drive Starts October 4

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

You Could Be Rich And Didn’t Know It: Massive Unclaimed Money Drive Starts October 4

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

You Could Be Rich And Didn’t Know It: Massive Unclaimed Money Drive Starts October 4
You Could Be Rich And Didn’t Know It: Massive Unclaimed Money Drive Starts October 4
You Could Be Rich And Didn’t Know It: Massive Unclaimed Money Drive Starts October 4
You Could Be Rich And Didn’t Know It: Massive Unclaimed Money Drive Starts October 4

QUICK LINKS