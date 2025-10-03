YSRCP SC Cell Hits Out At Naidu, Terms Him ‘Historic Betrayer Of Dalits’

YSRCP SC Cell Working President Kommuuri Kanaka Rao on Friday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, branding him a “historic betrayer of Dalits” and accusing his coalition government of fostering atrocities against marginalized communities.

Speaking at the YSRCP central office, Kanaka Rao alleged that desecrations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statues and attacks on Dalits had become a routine feature under the current regime. Referring to the latest incident in Devadampeta, Chittoor district, he claimed that TDP leader Satish Naidu and his followers had set fire to an Ambedkar statue. He demanded Satish Naidu’s immediate arrest, recalling that the same leader had earlier opposed the installation of the statue.

“This is a continuation of Chandrababu’s anti-Dalit mindset,” Kanaka Rao charged, pointing to Naidu’s past controversial remark, “Who would want to be born Dalit?”

Kanaka Rao accused Naidu of betraying Dalits by failing to deliver on promises, including the 125-ft Ambedkar statue project in Amaravati. He contrasted this with CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s initiative of spending Rs.450 crore to construct the towering Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada, which he said safeguarded Dalit self-respect.

He further criticized Naidu for removing lighting at the Smritivan memorial and for failing to pay workers’ salaries for nine months.

The YSRCP leader listed instances of alleged police atrocities on Dalit youth in Marturu, as well as land-grabbing cases targeting Dalit farmers in Chittoor and Ballikurava. He warned that if such oppression continued, Dalits would be forced to revolt against the government.

“Dalit associations must come together and resist the coalition government’s anti-Dalit policies,” Kanaka Rao declared, urging collective action.

Concluding his remarks, he said the ongoing incidents reflected Chandrababu Naidu’s disregard for Dalit rights and warned that history would judge him harshly. He called on Dalit organizations across the state to unite and stand against the atrocities to protect their dignity and rights.

