YSRCP SC Cell Protests Against Privatisation Of Medical Colleges In Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress Party’s Scheduled Caste (SC) Cell on Monday launched statewide protests against the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to privatise government medical colleges.The protests mark a growing wave of resistance to policies perceived as weakening public education in Andhra Pradesh. Protesters vowed to continue their agitation.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 30, 2025 19:19:08 IST

The YSR Congress Party’s Scheduled Caste (SC) Cell on Monday launched statewide protests against the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to privatise government medical colleges. Demonstrations were staged across all district headquarters, where party leaders and activists voiced strong opposition to the move, demanding its immediate withdrawal.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, protesters converged at Ambedkar statues in large numbers. They accused the government of attempting to “sell public assets for private profit” and denounced the plan as both “anti-people” and “anti-constitutional.”

Addressing gatherings, YSRCP SC leaders stressed that medical education should remain a fundamental right accessible to all, particularly students from poor and marginalised communities. They argued that privatisation would place professional courses beyond the reach of Dalits, backward classes, and economically weaker sections.

“Dr. B.R. Ambedkar envisioned education as the greatest instrument of social justice,” the leaders said. “Any attempt to privatise government institutions is a betrayal of his vision and a direct attack on the future of disadvantaged communities.”

Also Read: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Tourism Policy At Conclave 2025

YSRCP SC Cell President T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu strongly criticised the state government’s policy, urging it to cancel the privatisation plan without delay. He warned that the protests would intensify if the decision was not rolled back.

This move will jeopardise the dreams of thousands of students who aspire to become doctors but cannot afford private education,” Sudhakar Babu said. “The government must safeguard the accessibility of medical education instead of restricting it to the privileged few.”

The protests mark a growing wave of resistance to policies perceived as weakening public education in Andhra Pradesh. Protesters vowed to continue their agitation until the government respects the principle of equal opportunity in education and upholds the legacy of Ambedkar.

As demonstrations spread across the state, the issue has quickly become a flashpoint, highlighting deep concerns over equity, affordability, and the role of the state in ensuring social justice through public education.

Also Read: Telangana State Election Commission Announces Rural Local Body Polls Schedule

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 7:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: YSR Congress PartyYSR Scheduled Caste Cell

