Home > India > "May this sacred festival bring new strength into everyone's life": PM Modi extends Navratri greetings

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 08:16:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings for Navratri to the nation and wished for “new strength and faith” among the citizens.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Infinite Navratri greetings to all of you. May this sacred festival, filled with devotion, courage, restraint, and determination, bring new strength and new faith into everyone’s life. Jai Mata Di.”

Sharadiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

As each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom, PM Modi added that Monday is dedicated to Maa Shailputri.

“Today, during Navratri, is a special day for the worship and rituals of Maa Shailputri. My wish is that, with the Mata’s affection and blessings, everyone’s life may be filled with good fortune and good health,” he wrote.

During the course of nine days, devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Meanwhile, later today, the Prime Minister will visit Tripura and perform pooja and darshan, and inaugurate the development work of ‘Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex’ at Matabari.

He will be on a visit to Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura, where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore at Itanagar. He will also address a public meeting. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: navratri-greetingspandit-jasrajpm modi’sharadiya-navratri

QUICK LINKS