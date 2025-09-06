LIVE TV
Home > India > MBVV Police Busts Rs 12,000 Crore Drug Manufacturing Syndicate Operating In Telangana

MBVV Police Busts Rs 12,000 Crore Drug Manufacturing Syndicate Operating In Telangana

A drug manufacturing syndicate operating in Telangana was busted by the Crime Detection Unit (Cell-4) of the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police of the Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Representative image (Photo Credit- Vecteezy)
Representative image (Photo Credit- Vecteezy)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 6, 2025 21:14:40 IST

The Crime Detection Unit (Cell-4) of the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police of the Maharashtra’s Thane district has busted a huge drug manufacturing syndicate operating in Telangana on 6th September 2025, Saturday. According to the police, they have seized MD (mephedrone) drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore. The officials said that about 35,000 liters of chemicals used in making drugs were also found during raids at the factory in Telangana’s Cheramalli area. 

How did the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police dismantled the drug manufacturing syndicate?

The MBVV Police launched the operation to dismantle the drug manufacturing syndicate in Telangana on 8th August. A 23-year-old Bangladeshi woman was allegedly intercepted by the police. The name of this woman was identified as Fatima Murad Shaikh alias Molla. She was allegedly intercepted by the police near the Kashimira bus stop in Mira Road East. Reports mention that she was reportedly found carrying 105 grams of MD. Not only this, her alleged ties to a wider drug trafficking syndicate were also revealed in a subsequent probe. 

How the investigators acted on the leads? 

The investigators have seized 178 grams of MD and Rs 23.97 lakh in cash from multiple suspects before tracing the alleged supply source to Telangana. Police Inspector Pramod Badakh and his team acted on the leads. Post acting on the leads, they raided a factory at Cherapalli on 5 September. 

What is the Mephedrone drug? 

For those who don’t know, Mephedrone (4-methylmethcathinone) is an empathogen-stimulant drug. This means it increases communication of messages between the brain and body. This drug also increases an individual’s feeling of empathy and kindness. The drug additionally increases the feelings of being socially accepted and connected to others.

Also read: Pune Police Detain 7 In Drug Raid, Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Among Those Held

Tags: Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar policeTelangana drug bust newsTelangana drug news

