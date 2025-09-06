Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds

Deepesh Kumari’s journey from a small room in Bharatpur, to holding one of the most prestigious posts in India as an IAS officer is a story of courage, determination, and tireless dedication. Deepesh Kumari is the daughter of Govind Kumar, who spent 25 years selling pakodas and various other snacks, on the streets to support his family. Deepesh Kumari’s story is one of overcoming the odds, and achieving one of the highest positions in India.

Deepesh Kumari was born into a family of seven and what a family that was. Having no money, Deepesh’s parents never delayed education. They insisted on working hard, and practicing perseverance through tough times. Deepesh studied at Shishu Adarsh Vidya Mandir, Bharatpur, and did well (98% in 10th class, 89% in 12th class), and was eventually granted admission MBM Engineering College, Jodhpur ,and graduated with her B.Tech in Civil Engineering, later she completed M.Tech at IIT Bombay.

Deepesh’s journey of dedication

Deepesh completed a year of employment in the private sector when she realised her true calling was to become a civil servant. She began her UPSC preparation, and although her first attempt in 2020 was unsuccessful, she did not lose hope. After making their sacrifices for some months, she finally moved to Delhi for coaching again and retook the exam! Her hard work and dedication paid off in 2021 with an All-India Rank 93 in UPSC and a rank 4 in EWS category qualifying as an IAS in Jharkhand cadre.

Deepesh’s success not only fulfilled her dreams, it also served as a source of inspiration to her siblings. Deepesh has a younger sister working as a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital. Her brothers are studying MBBS at AIIMS Guwahati and are in Latur.

At present, Deepesh Kumari is working with the Department of Road Transport and Highways as an Assistant Secretary, happily serving the society and productively serving society. From the narrow by-lanes of Bharatpur to being behind the corridors of power represents how determined effort, dedication, and hard work can break any barrier.

In summary, Deepesh Kumari remains an inspiration to the masses of aspirants across the country particularly from a similar socio-economic background to her own, to exemplify that all dreams are possible with effort and courage.

