LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds

Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds

Deepesh Kumari, daughter of a pakoda seller from Bharatpur, overcame financial struggles to clear UPSC in 2021, securing AIR 93. Now an IAS officer in Jharkhand, her journey inspires many with determination, hard work, and the power of education.

Deepesh Kumari, pakoda seller’s daughter, proves that dreams and determination can break all barriers (Photo: Canva modified)
Deepesh Kumari, pakoda seller’s daughter, proves that dreams and determination can break all barriers (Photo: Canva modified)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 6, 2025 14:29:21 IST

Deepesh Kumari’s journey from a small room in Bharatpur, to holding one of the most prestigious posts in India as an IAS officer is a story of courage, determination, and tireless dedication. Deepesh Kumari is the daughter of Govind Kumar, who spent 25 years selling pakodas and various other snacks, on the streets to support his family. Deepesh Kumari’s story is one of overcoming the odds, and achieving one of the highest positions in India. 

Deepesh Kumari was born into a family of seven and what a family that was. Having no money, Deepesh’s parents never delayed education. They insisted on working hard, and practicing perseverance through tough times. Deepesh studied at Shishu Adarsh Vidya Mandir, Bharatpur, and did well (98% in 10th class, 89% in 12th class), and was eventually granted admission MBM Engineering College, Jodhpur ,and graduated with her B.Tech in Civil Engineering, later she completed M.Tech at IIT Bombay.

Deepesh’s journey of dedication

Deepesh completed a year of employment in the private sector when she realised her true calling was to become a civil servant. She began her UPSC preparation, and although her first attempt in 2020 was unsuccessful, she did not lose hope. After making their sacrifices for some months, she finally moved to Delhi for coaching again and retook the exam! Her hard work and dedication paid off in 2021 with an All-India Rank 93 in UPSC and a rank 4 in EWS category qualifying as an IAS in Jharkhand cadre. 

Deepesh’s success not only fulfilled her dreams, it also served as a source of inspiration to her siblings. Deepesh has a younger sister working as a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital. Her brothers are studying MBBS at AIIMS Guwahati and are in Latur. 

At present, Deepesh Kumari is working with the Department of Road Transport and Highways as an Assistant Secretary, happily serving the society and productively serving society. From the narrow by-lanes of Bharatpur to being behind the corridors of power represents how determined effort, dedication, and hard work can break any barrier. 

In summary, Deepesh Kumari remains an inspiration to the masses of aspirants across the country particularly from a similar socio-economic background to her own, to exemplify that all dreams are possible with effort and courage.

ALSO READ: Doctor to IAS: Safdarjung’s Dr. Anjali Garg Secures AIR 79 in UPSC Despite Grueling Shifts

Tags: Deepesh KumariDeepesh Kumari IAS

RELATED News

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts
Is AIADMK Divided? KA Sengottaiyan Sacked From Party Following Push To Reintegrate Expelled Leaders
Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers
"Priyar cannot be set as a role model for youngsters": BJP's Soundararajan slams DMK over Periyar Portrait at Oxford

LATEST NEWS

"PM Modi responded in best diplomatic fashion to Trump's remarks": Former diplomat KP Fabian
Pakistan Pulls Out of ICC Women’s World Cup Opening Show in India: Reasons Revealed
Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To THIS Actor But Soon Things Took A Dark Turn And The BREAK-UP Happened
Donald Trump To Attend US Open 2025 Final?
This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race
Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India During the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?
Behind the facade: China accused of using schools to erase Tibetan identity
Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds
Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds
Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds
Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds

QUICK LINKS