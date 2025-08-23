LIVE TV
Home > Education > Doctor to IAS: Safdarjung's Dr. Anjali Garg Secures AIR 79 in UPSC Despite Grueling Shifts

Doctor to IAS: Safdarjung’s Dr. Anjali Garg Secures AIR 79 in UPSC Despite Grueling Shifts

Dr. Anjali Garg, a Safdarjung Hospital doctor, cracked UPSC with AIR 79 in her second attempt despite long hospital shifts and personal struggles. Now an Assistant Commissioner in Himachal Pradesh, her journey inspires aspirants with resilience, discipline, and determination.

Doctor to IAS: Safdarjung’s Dr. Anjali Garg Secures AIR 79 in UPSC Despite Grueling Shifts

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 23, 2025 19:27:31 IST

Dr. Anjali Garg, formerly a dedicated physician at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, has made headlines after cracking the UPSC Civil Services Exam in her second attempt, securing an All India Rank 79. Her story is a powerful testament to ambition, tireless discipline, and unstoppable dedication.

Born on September 14, 1996, in Chandigarh, Anjali grew up in a business-oriented household, far removed from the field of governance. From a young age, however, she showed academic brilliance achieving a perfect 10 CGPA in Class 10 and 96 percent in Class 12 in the medical stream. Her academic journey continued as she cleared the NEET examination and enrolled in MBBS at the prestigious VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

While pursuing medicine, Dr. Garg became increasingly aware of systemic inadequacies in healthcare. She realized that true change required policy-level interventions, which sparked her interest in the civil services. Despite the comfort and respect of her medical career, she resolved to switch toward public administration.

Her UPSC journey was far from smooth. Dr. Garg balanced hectic 12-hour night shifts at the hospital with relentless exam preparation, often carrying her study material into duty and studying during short breaks. This brutal routine took its toll, with frequent illnesses and joint pain becoming part of her reality. On top of that, the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with her first attempt, during which her parents also fell ill, posing a formidable emotional hurdle.

Yet, she prevails. In 2022, her efforts paid off: not only did she earn an AIR of 79, but she also topped her optional subject Medical Science with a score of 134.

Today, Dr. Anjali Garg proudly serves as an Assistant Commissioner in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, where she continues to bring the same passion and compassion from her medical years into governance. Her journey serves as a beacon for aspirants, proving that with vision and perseverance, even the most demanding paths can be transformed into extraordinary journeys.

