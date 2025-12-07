LIVE TV
Meet DJ Who Was Supposed To Perform At Goa Nightclub Before The Deadly Fire Broke Out: 'This Incident Happened On…'

Meet DJ Who Was Supposed To Perform At Goa Nightclub Before The Deadly Fire Broke Out: ‘This Incident Happened On…’

The incident, which took place on Saturday night, claimed 25 lives. Following the tragedy, Goa Police on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the club’s owners.

DJ Nicky. (Source: Instagram/@dj_nicky29)
DJ Nicky. (Source: Instagram/@dj_nicky29)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 7, 2025 20:43:08 IST

Meet DJ Who Was Supposed To Perform At Goa Nightclub Before The Deadly Fire Broke Out: ‘This Incident Happened On…’

A major fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa has left many in shock. The incident, which took place on Saturday night, claimed 25 lives. Following the tragedy, Goa Police on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the club’s owners, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, along with the managers and event organisers.

Police have also detained Roshan Redkar, the Sarpanch of the Arpora-Nagoa panchayat, who had issued the club’s trade license. According to Redkar, the license was originally granted in 2013, but the club later became the centre of a dispute between the owners. After inspection, officials found that the owners had carried out construction without permission, following which the Panchayat issued a demolition notice. However, Redkar claimed that the Directorate of Panchayats put the notice on hold.

The nightclub was located in Arpora village, a well-known party hub situated around 25 kilometres from Panaji. Among the 25 victims, four were tourists and 14 were staff members. Seven bodies have not yet been identified as investigations continue.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he is personally monitoring the situation. He has ordered a magisterial inquiry to find out what caused the fire and who is responsible.

Meet the DJ who was supposed to perform that night

Amid the chaos, attention has turned to DJ Nicky, the artist scheduled to perform at the nightclub when the fire broke out. Hours after the incident, she issued a statement on Instagram to clarify that she was safe and never reached the venue.

In her message, she wrote that the fire erupted while she was still on her way to the club. “Hey everyone… Just wanted to let you know I’m okay and safe. This incident happened on the way, before I could reach Birch Goa last night,” she said.

She also expressed her condolences to the families of the victims: “Praying for the souls we lost and for all those who are injured to recover soon. Please keep them and their families in your prayers.”

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 8:43 PM IST
Meet DJ Who Was Supposed To Perform At Goa Nightclub Before The Deadly Fire Broke Out: ‘This Incident Happened On…’

QUICK LINKS