Meet Sonali Mishra: The Woman Who Is Breaking Barriers As RPF’s First Woman Director General

Sonali Mishra, a senior IPS officer, has made history by becoming the first woman Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). This appointment marks a significant milestone in the 143 year history of the force, paving the way for future generations of women leadership roles.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: August 1, 2025 23:57:21 IST

Who Is Sonali Mishra? 
Sonali Mishra is a 1993- batch IPS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre. With over three decades of distinguished service, she has held various key positions, including Additional Director General Of Police in Madhya Pradesh, and has worked with elite organizations like the CBI, BSF, and the UN peacekeeping Mission in Kosovo. Her dedication and contributions to public service have earned her the President’s Police Medal for distinguished Service and the Police Medal For Meritorious Service.

Key Highlights Of Her Career
• Sonali Mishra was the first woman to lead a formation of the Border Security Force on the India -Pakistan border.
• She has held various leadership positions, showcasing her strategic thinking and professionalism.
• Recipient of the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

RPF and Sonali Mishra’s Vision 
As the first Woman DG of RPF, Sonali Mishra aims to focus on modernization efforts, community outreach, and leveraging technology for enhanced surveillance and crime prevention. Talking about her priorities 
• Strengthening efforts to prevent human trafficking and ensure passenger safety. 
• Enhancing measures to protect vulnerable passengers and ensure their safety.
• Accelerating modernization efforts to improve the force’s capabilities and efficiency.

Impact and Legacy
Sonali Mishra’s appointment is a significant step towards achieving gender equality in India’s top bureaucracy. Her leadership is expected to bring a new chapter to growth, efficiency, and public trust in the RPF. With her vast experience and strategic thinking, she is poised to make a lasting impact on the force and the Indian Railways. She has taken a big step forward for Woman in leadership, inspiring others to break barriers and achieve great things. 

