Mild Chill Continues In Delhi, IMD Predicts Clear Skies And Gradual Rise In Temperature

A mild chill continued in Delhi on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature dropping below 20°C. The IMD reported clear skies and predicted a gradual rise in temperatures from Tuesday, with dry weather likely to persist across the capital.

Published: October 14, 2025 05:54:03 IST

A mild chill continued to linger in the national capital yesterday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), predicts similar weather conditions will prevail on Tuesday, followed by a slight increase in temperature later in the week. Clear skies and calm conditions marked the day, keeping the winter feel intact across Delhi.

The IMD recorded the city’s maximum temperature at 32.6 degrees Celsius, which is 0.6 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature stood at 19.0 degrees Celsius, also 0.6 degrees below normal.

Weather Remains Clear Across Delhi

The weather department confirmed that the sky remained clear throughout Monday. Sunshine prevailed during the day, while humidity levels fluctuated between 41% and 94%. The lowest maximum temperature was recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius in Palam, while Ayanagar registered the lowest minimum temperature at 17.4 degrees Celsius.

Officials said no significant change is expected in the weather pattern over the next 24 hours. Delhi’s mild chill is likely to continue until temperatures begin to rise midweek, marking the transition toward warmer days.

IMD Forecasts Dry Weather Ahead

The IMD forecast indicates that Delhi will continue to experience mild cold conditions on Tuesday, with the sky expected to remain clear. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may stay close to 19 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists also predicted dry weather across the region, with a gradual rise in both day and night temperatures from Wednesday onward. The IMD advised residents to take precautions during daytime heat as temperatures approach normal levels in the coming days.

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 5:54 AM IST
