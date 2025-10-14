LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > NO Leaves In Diwali? Reddit Post Ignites Debate Over Company's Festival Policy

NO Leaves In Diwali? Reddit Post Ignites Debate Over Company’s Festival Policy

A major Indian IT firm faced backlash after a Reddit user revealed that a manager denied Diwali leave to employees. The post accused management of hypocrisy, claiming the company approves long Christmas holidays but restricts Diwali breaks. The incident sparked online debate about workplace culture, planning, and employee rights in India.

Diwali holiday viral post

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 14, 2025 05:29:51 IST

NO Leaves In Diwali? Reddit Post Ignites Debate Over Company’s Festival Policy

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, turned tense for employees at a major Indian IT company after a Reddit user alleged that their new manager refused to approve leaves during the festive week. The employee shared screenshots of a WhatsApp message sent by the manager to the team, stating, “No more Diwali leave will be approved.”

The Reddit user criticized the management for poor planning and called the decision “hypocritical.” The post quickly gained attention online, sparking widespread debate over how companies treat employees during traditional Indian festivals.

Workplace Toxicity “No More Leave Approval for Diwali Week at TCS”
byu/Ok-Outside-2838 inIndianWorkplace

Employee Alleges Unequal Treatment Between Festivals

In the Reddit thread, the employee claimed that the company easily approves long holidays during Christmas but denies leaves during Diwali. The post alleged that Indian managers follow Western work patterns without considering local cultural importance.

The employee questioned why companies do not declare Diwali Week as a mandatory break, calling it “pathetic.” The user also accused the manager of showing toxic behavior, alleging that the manager frequently calls employees even when they are sick, causing severe work stress and frustration among staff members.

Manager Accused of Toxic Behaviour Toward Staff

According to the post, the manager allegedly makes life difficult for team members by forcing them to work even when they are unwell.

The Redditor wrote that the manager continues to call and message employees until someone else steps in to handle the sick employee’s tasks. The user added that the team has been struggling under pressure and constant micromanagement.

The allegations describe a tense work culture where personal time and health are ignored. Many employees expressed that the issue highlights the growing imbalance between professional demands and personal well-being.

The Reddit post drew thousands of reactions. One commenter wrote, “This is what Western IT slavery does to you erodes your culture along with it!” Another said, “We were given an extra one-day holiday this year because most public holidays fell on weekends.” However, some users argued that both the manager and employees lacked planning. One said that Diwali dates are known in advance, and teams should plan accordingly. Another IT veteran added that working during foreign clients’ holidays is common, as companies align schedules with global operations.

(This is based on the post shared on Reddit, no confirmation or verification was processed.) 

Must Read: I Will Take My Chances…’: Donald Trump Praises Giorgia Meloni, Calls Her ‘Beautiful’, Watch

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 5:29 AM IST
NO Leaves In Diwali? Reddit Post Ignites Debate Over Company’s Festival Policy

