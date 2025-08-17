LIVE TV
Minor Stabs Father to Death in Surat After Argument Over Alleged Affair

Minor Stabs Father to Death in Surat After Argument Over Alleged Affair

In Surat, a minor fatally stabbed his father, Chetan Rathod, after a heated argument over the latter’s alleged affair. The family had ongoing disputes, and police detained the boy under the Juvenile Justice Act while launching a detailed investigation.

Minor Stabs Father to Death in Surat After Argument Over Alleged Affair

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 17, 2025 02:22:31 IST

A minor in Surat fatally stabbed his father, known as Chetan Rathod, during a heated dispute over the father’s alleged extramarital relationship, police said. The incident occurred on Saturday morning, leading to Rathod’s death at the scene.

According to authorities, the confrontation unfolded outside their residence in the Pali area. Chetan, reportedly playing games on his mobile phone, was confronted by his son. The two engaged in an intense altercation over the father’s alleged affair. In the emotional uproar, the boy grabbed a knife and attacked his father, inflicting fatal injuries. Rathod succumbed to the attack instantly.

The family had been facing internal tensions for about a month. The dispute originated when the father’s alleged inappropriate relationship came to light, triggering conflicts within the home. As tensions escalated, Rathod’s wife and son temporarily moved out to her maternal home. While they returned home after a brief separation. A fresh confrontation later in the week reignited the conflict, which took a tragic turn on Saturday.

Responding promptly, a local crowd gathered at the scene and alerted the police. Officers promptly arrived, secured the area, and detained the minor. Rathod’s body was transported to the hospital for a post-mortem examination, while the minor was taken into custody under the Juvenile Justice Act for legal proceedings.

Local authorities confirmed that an FIR has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing. The juvenile’s current state of mind, as well as details surrounding the alleged affair that sparked the conflict, will be examined as part of the police inquiry.

This tragic episode underscores the devastating consequences of unresolved domestic disputes and the critical importance of early intervention in family conflicts. The involvement of a minor in such a grave act has raised serious questions about emotional well-being, guidance, and the broader structural support available for families under strain.

Also Read: 'In Operation Sindoor, Under The Leadership Of PM Modi…': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Tags: crimedeathSurat

Minor Stabs Father to Death in Surat After Argument Over Alleged Affair

