Home > India > 'In Operation Sindoor, Under The Leadership Of PM Modi…': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

‘In Operation Sindoor, Under The Leadership Of PM Modi…’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

A Dahi Handi program has been organised on the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area to honour the bravery of Indian soldiers who participated in Operation Sindoor, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo Credit- @Dev_Fadnavis)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 16, 2025 23:12:43 IST

A Dahi Handi program has been organised on the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area to honour the bravery of Indian soldiers who participated in Operation Sindoor, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday. The Dahi Handi event dedicated to soldiers involved in Operation Sindoor has been organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam. “On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, grand Dahi Handi programs are being organised across Mumbai, and in Ghatkopar, MLA Ram Kadam has organised a Dahi Handi dedicated to the soldiers of Operation Sindoor. 

In Operation Sindoor, under the leadership of PM Modi, our soldiers broke the ‘Handi’ of Pakistan’s sins, and today, all our soldiers are being hailed,” Fadnavis told reporters. He also celebrated ‘Dahi Handi Utsav 2025’ with thousands of Govindas (participants) at Tembhi Naka in Thane, which was organised by Tembhi Naka Mitra Mandal. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present on the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Janmashtami and called it a sacred festival of faith.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all countrymen. May this sacred festival of faith, joy, and enthusiasm infuse new energy and zeal into your lives. Jai Shri Krishna!”Janmashtami is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna was born. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to all Indians in the country and abroad on the eve of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. According to a release from the President’s Secretariat, the President of India, in her message on the eve of Janmashtami, has said, “On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, a festival filled with joy and enthusiasm, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the Indians living in India and abroad.

 “This year, 25 mandals in Pune were to celebrate Dahi Handi with the beats of traditional Dhol Tasha instead of DJs, Festival Head Punit Balan of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganesh Mandal said, as part of efforts to bring back a more cultural and authentic flavour to the festival.
Speaking to ANI on Friday, Balan said, “This year, 25 mandals are coming together to celebrate the dahi handi more traditionally, without DJs. The event will start with the Dhol Tasha troupes.”

Tags: Dahi Handi eventDahi Handi event Operation Sindoor

