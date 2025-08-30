LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > India > Modi’s Leadership And Chhattisgarh’s Preparedness — The Double Engine Of Development; The Gateway Of Six Lakh Crore Investment Opens, Chhattisgarh Ready

Modi’s Leadership And Chhattisgarh’s Preparedness — The Double Engine Of Development; The Gateway Of Six Lakh Crore Investment Opens, Chhattisgarh Ready

In an interaction with the media, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Japan will bring an investment of nearly six lakh crore rupees into India over the next ten years.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo Credit- @vishnudsai)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo Credit- @vishnudsai)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 30, 2025 14:29:04 IST

Japan–South Korea visit gave Chhattisgarh the momentum of global investment

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, after returning to Delhi from his recent visit to Japan and South Korea, interacted with the media. He said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Japan will bring an investment of nearly six lakh crore rupees into India over the next ten years. This investment will not only give new strength to the country’s economy but will also provide new energy to states like Chhattisgarh that are emerging as industrial hubs.

The Chief Minister stated that our recent visit to Japan has directly connected Chhattisgarh with this direction. He said that the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Modi are continuously guiding and inspiring us.

He further informed that at the Osaka World Expo, a pavilion of Chhattisgarh was set up, which was visited by more than 30,000 people every day from 24th August to 30th August. At this pavilion, information about the state’s new industrial policy was presented. Along with this, the historical association of the state with Buddhism through Sirpur was showcased, and unique handicrafts of Chhattisgarh such as Dhokra art and Kosa silk were also exhibited.

The Chief Minister said that this visit to Japan and South Korea has opened new opportunities for investment and industrial development in Chhattisgarh, and in the coming time, the people of the state will directly benefit from these efforts.

Also read: PM Modi’s Japan Visit: AI To Sustainable Fuel Initiative, These Are The 10 Imporant Takeways From PM Modi’s Two-Day Visit To Japan

Tags: ChhattisgarhChhattisgarh CMChhattisgarh CM news

RELATED News

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange
(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 LIVE: Karunya KR-721 Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Hurry Up: Only Two Days Left To File Claims In Bihar SIR, Aggrieved Electors Can Raise Objections With Aadhaar
(OUT) Nagaland 1 PM Dear Narmada Lottery Sambad Result Today 30 August 2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Announced – Check Complete Winner List

LATEST NEWS

US Denies Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Entry to UN Amid Growing Support for Palestinian Statehood
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
Modi’s Leadership And Chhattisgarh’s Preparedness — The Double Engine Of Development; The Gateway Of Six Lakh Crore Investment Opens, Chhattisgarh Ready

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Modi’s Leadership And Chhattisgarh’s Preparedness — The Double Engine Of Development; The Gateway Of Six Lakh Crore Investment Opens, Chhattisgarh Ready

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Modi’s Leadership And Chhattisgarh’s Preparedness — The Double Engine Of Development; The Gateway Of Six Lakh Crore Investment Opens, Chhattisgarh Ready
Modi’s Leadership And Chhattisgarh’s Preparedness — The Double Engine Of Development; The Gateway Of Six Lakh Crore Investment Opens, Chhattisgarh Ready
Modi’s Leadership And Chhattisgarh’s Preparedness — The Double Engine Of Development; The Gateway Of Six Lakh Crore Investment Opens, Chhattisgarh Ready
Modi’s Leadership And Chhattisgarh’s Preparedness — The Double Engine Of Development; The Gateway Of Six Lakh Crore Investment Opens, Chhattisgarh Ready

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?