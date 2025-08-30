Modi’s Leadership And Chhattisgarh’s Preparedness — The Double Engine Of Development; The Gateway Of Six Lakh Crore Investment Opens, Chhattisgarh Ready

Japan–South Korea visit gave Chhattisgarh the momentum of global investment

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, after returning to Delhi from his recent visit to Japan and South Korea, interacted with the media. He said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Japan will bring an investment of nearly six lakh crore rupees into India over the next ten years. This investment will not only give new strength to the country’s economy but will also provide new energy to states like Chhattisgarh that are emerging as industrial hubs.

The Chief Minister stated that our recent visit to Japan has directly connected Chhattisgarh with this direction. He said that the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Modi are continuously guiding and inspiring us.

He further informed that at the Osaka World Expo, a pavilion of Chhattisgarh was set up, which was visited by more than 30,000 people every day from 24th August to 30th August. At this pavilion, information about the state’s new industrial policy was presented. Along with this, the historical association of the state with Buddhism through Sirpur was showcased, and unique handicrafts of Chhattisgarh such as Dhokra art and Kosa silk were also exhibited.

The Chief Minister said that this visit to Japan and South Korea has opened new opportunities for investment and industrial development in Chhattisgarh, and in the coming time, the people of the state will directly benefit from these efforts.

