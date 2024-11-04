MUDA Case: Lokayukta Issues Summons For Siddaramaiah To Appear For Questioning On Nov 6

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah summoned by Lokayukta for questioning in the MUDA scam; his wife also implicated in the ongoing investigation.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been summoned by the Lokayukta Police to appear for questioning regarding the alleged scam involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The questioning is scheduled for November 6, following a notice issued by the Mysore Lokayukta.

Siddaramaiah confirmed his attendance, stating, “Yes, Mysore Lokayukta has issued a notice regarding MUDA. I will go to Mysore Lokayukta on 6th November.” This inquiry follows previous questioning of his wife, Parvathi B M, who is also implicated in the case.

The FIR, filed by the Lokayukta police on September 27, names Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, her brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju—who allegedly sold land to Swamy and gifted it to Parvathi. The ongoing investigation has also seen the Enforcement Directorate interrogate D B Natesh, a former MUDA Commissioner, concerning a related money laundering case involving Siddaramaiah and his family.

The controversy centers around the alleged allocation of 14 compensatory plots to Parvathi in a prime Mysuru area, specifically the third and fourth stages of Vijayanagar Layout. These plots reportedly hold a higher market value than the land that was “acquired” by MUDA from her.

Under a contentious 50:50 ratio scheme, MUDA is said to have allotted these plots in exchange for 3.16 acres of Parvathi’s land, where a residential layout was developed. However, allegations have surfaced that Parvathi lacked legal title to the 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 in Kasare village.

In the wake of these allegations, Parvathi announced her decision to return the plots to MUDA, further complicating the situation. The case highlights significant concerns regarding land acquisition processes and accountability in governmental practices within the state.

