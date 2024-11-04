Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
MUDA Case: Lokayukta Issues Summons For Siddaramaiah To Appear For Questioning On Nov 6

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah summoned by Lokayukta for questioning in the MUDA scam; his wife also implicated in the ongoing investigation.

MUDA Case: Lokayukta Issues Summons For Siddaramaiah To Appear For Questioning On Nov 6

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been summoned by the Lokayukta Police to appear for questioning regarding the alleged scam involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The questioning is scheduled for November 6, following a notice issued by the Mysore Lokayukta.

Siddaramaiah confirmed his attendance, stating, “Yes, Mysore Lokayukta has issued a notice regarding MUDA. I will go to Mysore Lokayukta on 6th November.” This inquiry follows previous questioning of his wife, Parvathi B M, who is also implicated in the case.

The FIR, filed by the Lokayukta police on September 27, names Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, her brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju—who allegedly sold land to Swamy and gifted it to Parvathi. The ongoing investigation has also seen the Enforcement Directorate interrogate D B Natesh, a former MUDA Commissioner, concerning a related money laundering case involving Siddaramaiah and his family.

MUST READ: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP After Rescheduling UP Bypolls

The controversy centers around the alleged allocation of 14 compensatory plots to Parvathi in a prime Mysuru area, specifically the third and fourth stages of Vijayanagar Layout. These plots reportedly hold a higher market value than the land that was “acquired” by MUDA from her.

Under a contentious 50:50 ratio scheme, MUDA is said to have allotted these plots in exchange for 3.16 acres of Parvathi’s land, where a residential layout was developed. However, allegations have surfaced that Parvathi lacked legal title to the 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 in Kasare village.

In the wake of these allegations, Parvathi announced her decision to return the plots to MUDA, further complicating the situation. The case highlights significant concerns regarding land acquisition processes and accountability in governmental practices within the state.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Polls 2024: PM Modi Terms JMM-Led Coalition ‘Gushpaithiya Bandhan’, ‘Mafia Ka Ghulam’

Filed under

Karnataka Lokayukta Mysuru land controversy political corruption inquiry Siddaramaiah MUDA scam
