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Home > India News > Mumbai Airport Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Terminal 1B Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Thick Smoke Fills Terminal, Watch

Mumbai Airport Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Terminal 1B Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Thick Smoke Fills Terminal, Watch

A fire broke out at Terminal 1B of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, filling the terminal with smoke.

A massive fire broke out inside Terminal 1 B at Mumbai's airport (IMAGE: X)
A massive fire broke out inside Terminal 1 B at Mumbai's airport (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 9, 2026 20:50:07 IST

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Mumbai Airport Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Terminal 1B Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Thick Smoke Fills Terminal, Watch

A huge fire broke out Thursday evening at Terminal 1 B of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Mumbai Fire Brigade chief Ravindra Ambulgekar said the flames started in the cable trays and switch boxes on the ground floor. Right after the alert, fire brigade teams, police, and ward staff rushed in to tackle the blaze.

Mumbai Airport Fire: Blaze Erupts at Terminal 1B

Smoke quickly filled the terminal. Videos shared online showed clouds of thick, black smoke inside Terminal 1, right in the middle of Mumbai’s Vile Parle area.

The fire started in the seating area around 6 pm. Police said crews brought the situation under control. They’re still not sure what sparked the blaze.

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Massive Smoke Scare at Mumbai Airport

Fires like this aren’t new around the airport. Back in February, a similar fire broke out at a hotel in the Andheri area, close to the airport.

Civic officials and firefighters responded quickly to the hotel incident too. They managed to keep the fire from spreading beyond the building, and luckily, no one got hurt.

The fire stuck to the AC unit and exhaust ducting across about 1,000 to 1,500 square feet, mostly on the terrace of a big building with three basement levels and 10 floors.

Because of the smoke and flames, about 70 to 80 people were stranded on different floors, but firefighters led everyone out safely using the stairs.

ALSO READ: Assembly Elections 2026: Why Exit Polls For Puducherry Are Not Being Released Yet? Here’s When Results Will Be Announced After Voting Ends

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Mumbai Airport Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Terminal 1B Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Thick Smoke Fills Terminal, Watch

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Mumbai Airport Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Terminal 1B Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Thick Smoke Fills Terminal, Watch
Mumbai Airport Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Terminal 1B Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Thick Smoke Fills Terminal, Watch
Mumbai Airport Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Terminal 1B Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Thick Smoke Fills Terminal, Watch
Mumbai Airport Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Terminal 1B Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Thick Smoke Fills Terminal, Watch

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