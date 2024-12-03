Mumbai Mahaparinirvan Din Traffic Advisory: Major Restrictions & 5 Key Roads To Avoid Over 3 Days – Know More!

The 68th death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, or Mahaparinirvan Din, will be observed at Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park, Mumbai from December 4 to December 7, 2024. Due to large crowds, significant traffic restrictions will be in place. (READ MORE BELOW)

The 68th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, also known as “Mahaparinirvan Din,” will be commemorated on December 6, 2024, at Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai. A large number of followers are expected to visit from December 4 to December 7, 2024, leading to significant traffic disruptions in and around Shivaji Park. Temporary traffic arrangements have been implemented to manage the expected large-scale congregation.

Traffic Restrictions: Road Closures and One-Way Routes

To ensure smooth movement, temporary traffic restrictions will be enforced starting at 06:00 hrs. on December 5, 2024, until 24:00 hrs. on December 7, 2024. These restrictions include:

Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road will be closed from Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Hinduja Hospital for vehicular traffic. Local residents can take a left turn at Yes Bank Junction and proceed via Pandurang Naik Road towards Rajabade Chowk.

will be closed from Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Hinduja Hospital for vehicular traffic. Local residents can take a left turn at Yes Bank Junction and proceed via Pandurang Naik Road towards Rajabade Chowk. S.K. Bole Road (North Bound) will operate as one-way from Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Portuguese Church Junction.

will operate as one-way from Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Portuguese Church Junction. Rande Road , Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road , Jambhekar Maharaj Road , Keluskar Road South and North , M.B. Raut Road , and T.H. Katariya Road will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic.

, , , , , and will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic. Heavy Vehicles will be restricted from entering the following roads: S.V.S. Road (Mahim Junction to Hardikar Junction) L.J. Road (Mahim Junction to Gadkari Junction) Gokhale Road (Gadkari Junction to Dhanmil Naka) Senapati Bapat Road (Mahim Rly. Station to Vadacha Naka) Tilak Bridge (Dadar T. T. Circle to Veer Kotwal Udyan).

will be restricted from entering the following roads:

Alternative Routes for Congested Traffic

Due to expected heavy congestion in the area, the following alternative routes have been provided:

South-Bound Traffic

Vehicles coming from Western Express Highway towards South Mumbai should take a left turn from Kalanagar Junction and proceed via Dharavi T Junction to Sion Railway Station or 60 ft. Road, Dharavi. Alternatively, use the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

North-Bound Traffic

Vehicles from Colaba and C.S.T. via B.A. Road should use P.D’Mello Road, Barrister Nath Pai Road, and R.A.K. Marg, proceeding to Matunga and further via Sion Hospital Junction.

Vehicles from Mahalaxmi Rly. Station via Dr. E. Moses Road should proceed via Rakhangi Chowk and Senapati Bapat Road.

Eastern Express Highway

Vehicles traveling southward from the Eastern Express Highway should use the Wadala Bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, and BPT Colony.

No Parking Zones and Parking Arrangements

In the vicinity of Chaitya Bhoomi and Shivaji Park, several roads have been declared no-parking zones from 06:00 hrs. on December 5, 2024, to 24:00 hrs. on December 7, 2024. These roads include:

Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road

Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road

Jambhekar Maharaj Road

Ranade Road

Keluskar Road South and North

M.B. Raut Road

Pandurang Naik Road

N.C. Kelkar Road

Parking facilities are available at the following locations:

Senapati Bapat Marg (Mahim and Dadar West)

(Mahim and Dadar West) Kamgar Stadium , Senapati Bapat Marg

, Senapati Bapat Marg India Bull International Center , Elphinstone

, Elphinstone Kohinoor Square , Dadar

, Dadar Five Garden , Matunga (East)

, Matunga (East) RAK Chaar Road, Wadala (West)

Food Distribution and Taxi Stands

Food distribution will be available at various footpath locations, including M.B. Raut Road and Pandurang Naik Road. Food vehicles will be allowed entry through specific routes, such as Raja Bade Chowk.

Additionally, taxi stands in Dadar East will be closed from 06:00 hrs. on December 5, 2024, to 24:00 hrs. on December 7, 2024. A reserve lane has been designated for emergency vehicles along south-bound routes from Siddhivinayak Junction to Kapad Bazar Junction.

The 68th death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is a significant event for many followers who will gather at Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park, Mumbai. With large-scale crowds expected, the Mumbai Traffic Police have put in place comprehensive arrangements to minimize disruption and ensure safety. Commuters are advised to follow the traffic advisory, use alternative routes, and plan their journeys in advance.

