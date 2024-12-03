Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde Hospitalized Amid Political Tensions

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was rushed to a private hospital in Thane on Tuesday after there was no improvement in his health. Sources said that since the previous week, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had been suffering from a throat infection and fever. Doctors recommended a comprehensive check-up of his health considering the persistent nature of symptoms.

Following his visit to the hospital, Shinde addressed the media questions about his health condition, reassuring them with a confident “badhiya hai” (all good), indicating that he was improving. His health issues had drawn significant attention, especially at this time when political uncertainty still hung in the air over Maharashtra.

Shinde’s Health Struggles

Shinde, who has been ailing since last week, had earlier gone to his native village in Satara district. The timing of his visit had raised speculations that he was not happy with the current political scenario in Maharashtra. There were reports that Shinde was not satisfied with the way the new government was shaping up. However, Shinde clarified that his decision to retreat to Satara was solely to rest after an exhausting election campaign. Unfortunately, his condition worsened, and he developed a high fever while in Satara.

Preparations For Swearing-In Ceremony

Amid Shinde’s health struggles, political developments continue to unfold in Maharashtra. Preparations are on for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government, scheduled for December 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to grace the event, which will further lend it a sense of grandeur. Though there is speculation over the appointment of the new Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, a BJP leader, is being tipped as the probable candidate. The state BJP legislature party is likely to meet on December 4 to seal the decision.

Despite rumors of dissatisfaction regarding his position, Shinde’s return to his village had been interpreted by some as a signal of his discontent. However, both Shinde and BJP leader Girish Mahajan dismissed such claims during their recent meeting. Mahajan, who visited Shinde on Monday, confirmed that the caretaker CM was recovering well. The two leaders discussed preparations for the upcoming swearing-in ceremony and also reassured the public that no rifts existed within the Mahayuti alliance.

After the meeting, Mahajan addressed the media, saying that no one had any differences between them. He said, “I came here to meet Eknath Shinde, who has not been well for the past few days. There is no displeasure. We sat together for an hour and had a conversation.”. He also spoke of preparations for December 5, and I expressed my views too. There is a lot of work to be done for the people of the state, and we will work together for them,”

The visit and statements by Mahajan were in an effort to silence rumors about internal tensions within the alliance and its leaders being in disarray.

