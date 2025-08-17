LIVE TV
Home > India > Mumbai On High Alert: IMD Warns Of Flash Flood Risk Amid Heavy Rainfall

Mumbai On High Alert: IMD Warns Of Flash Flood Risk Amid Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and Thane on Sunday, causing waterlogging in several areas. IMD issued a flash flood alert for Konkan, including Mumbai and Goa, warning of moderate to high risk of inundation, with extremely heavy rainfall likely till August 19.

Mumbai drenched again! IMD issues flash flood alert. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai drenched again! IMD issues flash flood alert. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 17, 2025 10:57:23 IST

Several parts of the Mumbai and Thane districts of Maharashtra witnessed waterlogging amid heavy rainfall on Sunday morning. In Mumbai, parts of Mahim were affected by waterlogging. Following incessant downpour, the water level of the Mithi River in Mumbai has risen.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flash flood alert for Sunday in Maharashtra’s Konkan, including Mumbai.

Amid heavy downpour, flash floods are likely in Konkan and Goa, including Mumbai City, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Suburban Mumbai districts.

According to a press release, 24 hours Outlook for the Flash Flood Risk (FFR) till 1130 IST of 17-08-2025: Moderate to High flash flood risk likely over a few watersheds & neighbourhoods of the following Met Sub-divisions during the next 24 hours. Konkan & Goa – North Goa, South Goa, Mumbai City, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Suburban Mumbai districts. Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over the Area of Concern (AoC) as shown in the map due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours, the release said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Mumbai city and suburbs, with the possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on Sunday morning.

According to the meteorological department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat during the next seven days, with extremely heavy falls over Konkan, including Mumbai and Goa, and the Ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra from August 16-19.

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai, with the city receiving 92.81 mm of rainfall from 8:00 AM on August 16 to 8:00 AM on August 17. The Eastern Suburbs received 78.15 mm, and the Western Suburbs received 103.98 mm of rainfall. On Saturday, Mumbai’s Santacruz received 24 cm and Colaba received 8 cm of rainfall.

(With ANI Inputs, except headline nothing has been edited)

ALSO READ: Vikhroli Landslide Claims Two Lives: Mumbai On Red Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall

