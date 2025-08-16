Vikhroli Landslide Claims Two Lives: Mumbai On Red Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall

A landslide triggered by heavy overnight rains claimed the lives of two people in Mumbai’s eastern suburb of Vikhroli early Saturday, officials confirmed. The tragic incident occurred near Jankalyan Society in Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Park Site, when soil and loose stones slid from a hillside, collapsing onto a hut.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the landslide occurred at 2:39 am, claiming four individuals in all. Two of the victims Shalu Mishra, aged 19, and Suresh Mishra, 50 were pronounced dead upon arrival at Rajawadi Hospital.

Two others, 45-year-old Aarti Mishra and 20-year-old Ruturaj Mishra, sustained injuries and are recovering in a stable condition at the trauma unit of the hospital.

Vikhroli has been declared as a landslide-prone area by the Geological Survey of India, and the authorities have cautioned the local residents about the forecast heavy rains. Vikhroli woke with heavy rains overnight with readings of 213 mm in Tagore Nagar and 211 mm in Vikhroli West from 11 pm on Friday to 5 am on Saturday.

Red alert in Mumbai amid heavy rains

The heavy rains has also caused extensive waterlogging and low visibility throughout Mumbai. Footage of the Sion and Dadar railway stations indicated that water submerged the tracks and stopped the local trains from service.

🚨भारतीय हवामान खात्याने मुंबईसाठी ‘रेड अलर्ट’ जारी केला आहे. ⚠️🌧️ 🚨 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red Alert’ for Mumbai. ⚠️🌧️ 🛑मुंबईकर नागरिकांनी आवश्यकता नसल्यास शक्यतो घराबाहेर पडणे टाळावे. 🏠🙏 🛑Mumbaikars, if not required, avoid stepping out… pic.twitter.com/uSZ6SCTt9i — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 16, 2025

The Mumbai Police noted, “Citizens are advised to avoid unclassified travel. The city is currently under a red alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in relation to weather conditions in the city. Police have also asked citizens that all emergency services are in full attendance.”

The police request that “Citizens of Mumbai should stay indoors, stay safe, and call 100, 112, or 103 in an emergency.”

