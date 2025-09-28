LIVE TV
Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert; Waterlogging, Tree Falls Reported Across City

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert; Waterlogging, Tree Falls Reported Across City

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and suburbs, prompting IMD to issue a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar till Monday. Waterlogging, tree falls, and house collapses were reported, but no casualties. Authorities urged caution and limited travel.

Heavy rains in Mumbai trigger waterlogging, tree falls, and disruptions (Photo: ANI)
Heavy rains in Mumbai trigger waterlogging, tree falls, and disruptions (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 28, 2025 13:10:07 IST

Heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs, leading India Meteorological Department (IMD) to put Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts on a ‘red alert’. The alert, which is valid until Monday morning, has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall, gale-force winds, and thunderstorm warnings in the area.

Mumbai city logged 71.99 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Sunday, followed by 70.44 mm in the eastern suburbs and 81.42 mm in the western suburbs, IMD said. There were spells of heavy rain at intermittent intervals during the day, threatening to cause waterlogging and disturb life.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) logged various rain-related incidents, but no casualties were reported. The Andheri subway, which was closed following waterlogging, was reopened after drainage operations. The civic administration also received 28 complaints of falling trees 22 from the city and six suburbs. Five cases of wall or house collapse and 11 short-circuits also occurred in the metropolis. Emergency response teams were rushed to the sites on time without any injuries.

Remain vigilant amid rains

Officials have asked people to remain vigilant, stay away from flood-prone zones, avoid unnecessary travel, and not seek shelter under trees during thunderstorms. People have been warned not to cross flooded roads or forward unconfirmed rumours.

Simultaneously, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis discussed the rain conditions in Mumbai along with Marathwada and Solapur regions, where continuous rains have flooded villages and destroyed crops. With massive water outflow from reservoirs, the CM ordered officials to increase evacuation efforts, provide relief camps with food, drinking water, and medical services, and increase on-site monitoring.

With Mumbai and its surrounding districts preparing for another bout of heavy rains, the IMD has once again renewed its request for diligence in following safety protocols in order to avoid accidents and maintain public safety.

Tags: Mumbai heavy rainMumbai rainsMumbai Red Alert

