Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Dies at 80; PM Modi, MK Stalin Condoled

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, officials confirmed on Friday night.

He had been in the ICU for several days after collapsing at his home on August 8, sustaining a head injury. As per reports, doctors placed him under intensive monitoring, but his condition did not improve.

Political Leaders Express Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Ganesan as “a devout nationalist” dedicated to nation-building. In his X post, PM Modi wrote, “He worked hard to expand the BJP in Tamil Nadu and was deeply passionate about Tamil culture. My thoughts are with his family and admirers.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid tribute both on social media and in person, calling him a “distinguished figure” who held multiple senior roles, including BJP state president, national vice-president, Rajya Sabha MP, and governor of Manipur and Nagaland. Stalin highlighted Ganesan’s decision to remain unmarried to devote himself fully to public service.

Tributes from Nagaland Leadership

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by Ganesan’s passing, praising his dignity, humility, and commitment to public welfare.

La Ganesan was appointed as the 21st governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023, and assumed office on February 20.

