LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Dies at 80; PM Modi, MK Stalin Condoled

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Dies at 80; PM Modi, MK Stalin Condoled

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, officials confirmed on Friday night.

Credit - @airnewsalerts
Credit - @airnewsalerts

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 15, 2025 21:39:06 IST

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, officials confirmed on Friday night.

He had been in the ICU for several days after collapsing at his home on August 8, sustaining a head injury. As per reports, doctors placed him under intensive monitoring, but his condition did not improve.

Political Leaders Express Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Ganesan as “a devout nationalist” dedicated to nation-building. In his X post, PM Modi wrote, “He worked hard to expand the BJP in Tamil Nadu and was deeply passionate about Tamil culture. My thoughts are with his family and admirers.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid tribute both on social media and in person, calling him a “distinguished figure” who held multiple senior roles, including BJP state president, national vice-president, Rajya Sabha MP, and governor of Manipur and Nagaland. Stalin highlighted Ganesan’s decision to remain unmarried to devote himself fully to public service.

Tributes from Nagaland Leadership

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by Ganesan’s passing, praising his dignity, humility, and commitment to public welfare.

La Ganesan was appointed as the 21st governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023, and assumed office on February 20.

ALSO READ:  Who Was Nazima? Rajesh Khanna’s Former Co-Star And Arzoo Fame Actress Dies At 77

Tags: Ex Nagaland Governor La Ganesan DiedLa Ganesan Died at 80La Ganesan Died in ChennaiLa Ganesan Dies

RELATED News

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman

LATEST NEWS

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Dies at 80; PM Modi, MK Stalin Condoled

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Dies at 80; PM Modi, MK Stalin Condoled

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Dies at 80; PM Modi, MK Stalin Condoled
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Dies at 80; PM Modi, MK Stalin Condoled
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Dies at 80; PM Modi, MK Stalin Condoled
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Dies at 80; PM Modi, MK Stalin Condoled

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?