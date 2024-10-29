Nagpur Police Nab Suspect Behind Bomb Threat Hoaxes Targeting Airlines

The Nagpur Police on Tuesday apprehended a 35-year-old man from Gondia, Maharashtra, believed to be the mastermind behind a series of hoax bomb threats that caused public alarm, disrupted air travel, and heightened security measures across various establishments. The suspect, identified as Jagdish Uikey, was linked to numerous threatening emails after a detailed investigation led by the Nagpur Police Special Branch.

The Arrest and Investigation

The man at the center of these threats, Jagdish Uikey, is no stranger to authorities. A published author with a book on terrorism to his name, Uikey was previously detained in 2021 in a separate case. His reappearance in police records came after a fresh investigation revealed that a series of threatening emails could be traced back to him. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Khedkar led the operation that ultimately unraveled Uikey’s involvement in sending these emails.

According to sources, Uikey had reached out to high-level officials and institutions across India. His emails were reportedly sent to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the office of the Railway Minister, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, airline corporations, the Director General of Police (DGP), and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Demands and Threats

The threats and demands conveyed in these emails shed light on Uikey’s motivations, which went beyond mere disruption. In one of his emails, he expressed an intent to protest unless he was granted the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uikey claimed to possess knowledge of a “secret terror code” he had allegedly deciphered and was reportedly seeking a platform to share this information. He also sent a specific threat email to Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, prompting Nagpur police to increase security around the residence of Fadnavis.

Bomb Threats Cause Widespread Travel Disruptions

The series of bomb scares unleashed by Uikey’s actions has had a particularly disruptive impact on India’s aviation sector. Over a period of 13 days, from early October to October 26, more than 300 flights operated by Indian airlines were hit with bomb threats, causing widespread concern. Most of these threats reached airline officials via social media platforms, leading to rigorous security checks across airports in the country.

The volume of threats reached a peak on October 22, with around 50 flights receiving bomb scare warnings, 13 of which were directed at major airlines such as IndiGo and Air India. Airline staff and airport authorities were compelled to conduct exhaustive checks to ensure passenger safety, impacting flight schedules and causing delays.

Government Responds to Hoax Threat Surge

The escalating bomb scare incidents prompted swift action from the central government. On October 26, the government issued a formal advisory to social media companies, mandating compliance with the Information Technology (IT) Rules and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) regulations. The advisory instructed social media platforms to swiftly identify and remove posts associated with bomb threats to prevent further panic and disruption.

Apart from the aviation sector, other establishments such as hotels, schools, and offices also found themselves targeted by similar threats in recent weeks. Each scare triggered intensive security protocols, including site scans and investigations, as authorities sought to mitigate potential risks and reassure the public.

Uikey’s Motivations Remain Under Scrutiny

While Uikey’s exact reasons for his actions remain under investigation, his background and history with law enforcement suggest a complex relationship with anti-terror issues. Police are exploring possible motives, including his desire for attention on his theories about terrorism, as hinted at in his emails demanding a meeting with top government officials.