LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BTech student Union Budget 2026 Beti Padhao Abu Dhabi Kamaal R Khan British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace BTech student Union Budget 2026 Beti Padhao Abu Dhabi Kamaal R Khan British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace BTech student Union Budget 2026 Beti Padhao Abu Dhabi Kamaal R Khan British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace BTech student Union Budget 2026 Beti Padhao Abu Dhabi Kamaal R Khan British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BTech student Union Budget 2026 Beti Padhao Abu Dhabi Kamaal R Khan British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace BTech student Union Budget 2026 Beti Padhao Abu Dhabi Kamaal R Khan British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace BTech student Union Budget 2026 Beti Padhao Abu Dhabi Kamaal R Khan British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace BTech student Union Budget 2026 Beti Padhao Abu Dhabi Kamaal R Khan British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace
LIVE TV
Home > India > National Girl Child Day 2026: Have A Daughter? Top 5 Indian Government Schemes To Secure Her Financial Future

National Girl Child Day 2026: Have A Daughter? Top 5 Indian Government Schemes To Secure Her Financial Future

National Girl Child Day 2026: National Girl Child Day, observed every year on January 24, highlights the importance of empowering girls through education, healthcare and financial security. In India, several central government schemes are aimed at ensuring a stable and independent future for the girl child.

National Girl Child Day 2026: Have A Daughter? Top 5 Indian Government Schemes To Secure Her Financial Future (Picture Credits: AI)
National Girl Child Day 2026: Have A Daughter? Top 5 Indian Government Schemes To Secure Her Financial Future (Picture Credits: AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 24, 2026 10:13:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

National Girl Child Day 2026: Have A Daughter? Top 5 Indian Government Schemes To Secure Her Financial Future

National Girl Child Day: National Girl Child Day, observed every year on January 24, highlights the importance of empowering girls through education, healthcare and financial security. In India, several central government schemes are aimed at ensuring a stable and independent future for the girl child. 

You Might Be Interested In

Here’s a look at 5 key government schemes designed to strengthen the financial well-being of girls across the country-

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

Launched under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is one of the most popular savings schemes for a girl child. Parents or legal guardians can open an SSY account for a girl below the age of 10. The scheme offers a high interest rate with tax benefits under Section 80C, making it an effective long-term investment to support education and marriage expenses.

You Might Be Interested In

Pradhan Mantri Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme

Often referred to as part of the broader SSY framework, this scheme encourages disciplined savings until the girl turns 21. Partial withdrawals are allowed after the age of 18 for higher education. The government-backed nature of the scheme ensures security and guaranteed returns, making it a preferred choice for parents planning early.

Balika Samriddhi Yojana

The Balika Samriddhi Yojana focuses on improving the status of the girl child, especially in economically weaker sections. Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided at the time of birth and during different stages of schooling. The initiative aims to reduce school dropouts while offering monetary support linked to education milestones.

CBSE Udaan Scheme For Girls

The Udaan Scheme targets meritorious girl students from Classes 8 to 12 and encourages them to pursue careers in engineering and technical fields. Selected students receive free resources, online learning support and mentorship. By improving access to quality education, the scheme indirectly strengthens long-term financial independence for girls.

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP)

While not a direct savings scheme, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao plays a crucial role in creating awareness about the importance of education and financial planning for girls. The programme supports skill development, education and welfare initiatives, helping families invest confidently in their daughters’ futures.

Why These Schemes Matter

Together, these government schemes help reduce financial barriers, promote education and ensure economic security for girls. On National Girl Child Day 2026, awareness of such initiatives is key to encouraging families to take advantage of government support and build a stronger, more equal future for the next generation of women.

ALSO READ: Snow Storm Weather Forecast: Northern India Braces for Heavy Snowfall Over Mountains, While US Faces Blizzard Conditions – Flights Canceled, Safety Advisories Released

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 10:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Beti Padhaobeti-bachaoFinancial FutureGirl Child EducationGovernment Schemeshome-hero-pos-5India 2026National Girl Childnational girl child dayNational Girl Child Day 2026

RELATED News

Snow Storm Weather Forecast: Northern India Braces for Heavy Snowfall Over Mountains, While US Faces Blizzard Conditions – Flights Canceled, Safety Advisories Released

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Udaipur Gaming Zone, Property Damaged, Panic Ensues, Authorities Rush To Control Blaze

Tragedy Strikes: Five Killed In Suicide Attack At Wedding In Pakistan’s KPK, Horror Unfolds

Who Is Deepinder Goyal’s First Wife And When Did They First Meet ? From Chasing Her For Six Months To Divorcing Her, All About Kanchan Joshi

‘Corruption, Mafia, Crime’: PM Modi Launches Sharp Attack On DMK Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

LATEST NEWS

When Is IND vs NZ 3rd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

Realme Launches Neo 8: Latest Processor, 1TB Storage, Huge Battery And 3 Vibrant Colours Starting At Just Rs…

Why Indian Students at MIT University Sikkim Are Prioritizing Skills Along with Degrees

Greater Noida Tragedy: Student Dies After Jumping From Hostel’s Fourth Floor Following Father’s Scolding Over Drunken Return; Protests Turn Violent

Union Budget 2026: Will Salaried Employees Get Bigger Tax Deductions And Easier Compliance? Here’s The Tax Relief Wishlist and Possible Taxation Changes

National Girl Child Day 2026: Have A Daughter? Top 5 Indian Government Schemes To Secure Her Financial Future

Australian Open 2026: Why Officials Stopped Jannik Sinner vs Eliot Spizzirri Mid-Match – Everything You Need to Know

Peace Or Pressure? Donbas Dispute at the Heart of Russia-Ukraine-US Trilateral Talks – Why Is the Region Important

‘Border 2’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol’s War Film Opens At Rs 30 Crore In India, Beats Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

‘There Was No Slutdropping, No Spice Girl Action’: Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding DJ Fat Tony Breaks Silence On Viral Victoria Beckham ‘Inappropriate’ Dance

National Girl Child Day 2026: Have A Daughter? Top 5 Indian Government Schemes To Secure Her Financial Future

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

National Girl Child Day 2026: Have A Daughter? Top 5 Indian Government Schemes To Secure Her Financial Future

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

National Girl Child Day 2026: Have A Daughter? Top 5 Indian Government Schemes To Secure Her Financial Future
National Girl Child Day 2026: Have A Daughter? Top 5 Indian Government Schemes To Secure Her Financial Future
National Girl Child Day 2026: Have A Daughter? Top 5 Indian Government Schemes To Secure Her Financial Future
National Girl Child Day 2026: Have A Daughter? Top 5 Indian Government Schemes To Secure Her Financial Future

QUICK LINKS