National Girl Child Day 2026: Have A Daughter? Top 5 Indian Government Schemes To Secure Her Financial Future

National Girl Child Day: National Girl Child Day, observed every year on January 24, highlights the importance of empowering girls through education, healthcare and financial security. In India, several central government schemes are aimed at ensuring a stable and independent future for the girl child.

Here’s a look at 5 key government schemes designed to strengthen the financial well-being of girls across the country-

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

Launched under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is one of the most popular savings schemes for a girl child. Parents or legal guardians can open an SSY account for a girl below the age of 10. The scheme offers a high interest rate with tax benefits under Section 80C, making it an effective long-term investment to support education and marriage expenses.

Pradhan Mantri Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme

Often referred to as part of the broader SSY framework, this scheme encourages disciplined savings until the girl turns 21. Partial withdrawals are allowed after the age of 18 for higher education. The government-backed nature of the scheme ensures security and guaranteed returns, making it a preferred choice for parents planning early.

Balika Samriddhi Yojana

The Balika Samriddhi Yojana focuses on improving the status of the girl child, especially in economically weaker sections. Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided at the time of birth and during different stages of schooling. The initiative aims to reduce school dropouts while offering monetary support linked to education milestones.

CBSE Udaan Scheme For Girls

The Udaan Scheme targets meritorious girl students from Classes 8 to 12 and encourages them to pursue careers in engineering and technical fields. Selected students receive free resources, online learning support and mentorship. By improving access to quality education, the scheme indirectly strengthens long-term financial independence for girls.

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP)

While not a direct savings scheme, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao plays a crucial role in creating awareness about the importance of education and financial planning for girls. The programme supports skill development, education and welfare initiatives, helping families invest confidently in their daughters’ futures.

Why These Schemes Matter

Together, these government schemes help reduce financial barriers, promote education and ensure economic security for girls. On National Girl Child Day 2026, awareness of such initiatives is key to encouraging families to take advantage of government support and build a stronger, more equal future for the next generation of women.

