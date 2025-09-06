LIVE TV
Home > India > National Herald money laundering case: ED files documents of complaint and ECIR, court asks to supply copies to proposed accused

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 14:13:09 IST

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed documents of a complaint filed by BJP Leader Subramaniam Swamy in 2014 and the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the National Herald Money laundering case against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others.

Special judge Vishal Gogne asked the ED to supply copies of the documents to all the proposed accused.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on September 16 to hear the submissions by counsel for the proposed accused persons, if any. Thereafter, the court will set a date for the order on cognisance.

The ED’s counsel confirmed this.

On Thursday, the court gave time to ED to file documents after hearing the submissions of ASG S V Raju in a closed court room hearing. The court has sought certain clarification from the ED.

This matter is pending for the order on summoning the Prosecution complaint filed by the ED.

During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju appeared through video conferencing and stated that the ED is not averse to filing these two documents before the court and providing the same to the proposed accused. He sought to file the same through a formal application.

Special public prosecutor N K Matta appeared physically before the court.

The court had Certain clarifications in the context of two documents, available in the case files/with the ED, but not filed along with the prosecution complaint.

These documents are the complaint dated 04.07.2014 filed by Dr. Subramaniam Swamy with the ED and ECIR registered on 30.06.2021, subsequently recorded in the present matter by the ED, the court order reads.

On July 29, the Rouse Avenue court deferred the order on cognisance of the ED charge sheet in the National Herald money laundering case. The court had raised some questions for clarification from the case file.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a charge sheet (Prosecution complaint) against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise.

This case pertains to the allegations of getting a right by Young Indian to recover a loan amount of Rs. 90 crore from the Associated Journal Limited (AJL) by paying Rs. 50 lakh to Congress. The Congress party had given a loan of Rs. 90 crores to AJL.

According to the ED, the proposed accused allegedly fraudulently took over the AJL, which has assets worth Rs. 2,000 crores.

The court had reserved the order on July 14 on cognisance after hearing the submissions of the Enforcement Directorate and the proposed accused persons.

On July 12, in rebuttal arguments before the court, ASG S V Raju said that Young Indian was involved in money laundering and continues to be involved. Raju asserted that there were sufficient grounds to take cognisance of the prosecution complaint against all accused persons in the National Herald money laundering case. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: congressEDmoney launderingnational-herald

QUICK LINKS